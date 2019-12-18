A Vote Is Not A Bargain For Silence Without Dissent — 576 students, teachers and alumni of the ILS Pune

By Students, teachers and alumni of the ILS Pune

Photo: Jyotsnika Tiwari





And they said...

An era of dictatorship could only be imagined based on the history textbooks we had in school. It's almost as if history is repeating itself. The only difference is that, during that time, the voices of people were not allowed to be raised and to some extent even the people were not aware of their rights. Things have now changed. We will not be silent and be subjugated. I am ashamed of being born in this country.

We are students, teachers and alumni of the. We strongly condemn the violent police action on students in Universities across India where legitimate, peaceful protests against the unjust and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 are ongoing.It ought not to come as a shock to the ruling establishments in various states where the protests are on-going that a vote is not a solemn declaration of irrevocable acceptance for all times to come.. We condemn the terrorizing of institutions of learning using the disproportionate weight of state machinery to stifle legitimate dissent. It is highly unbecoming of the state machinery to unleash violence on students. We stand in solidarity with the students who have suffered this indiscriminate brutality. We request the judiciary to take cognizance of these brutal acts by the state machinery and initiate an independent inquiry.— Aditi Desai (Batch of 2021)