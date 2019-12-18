Header Ads

A Vote Is Not A Bargain For Silence Without Dissent — 576 students, teachers and alumni of the ILS Pune

December 18, 2019 , , , ,

Statement of Solidarity

By Students, teachers and alumni of the ILS Pune

We are students, teachers and alumni of the Indian Law Society’s Law College, Pune. We strongly condemn the violent police action on students in Universities across India where legitimate, peaceful protests against the unjust and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 are ongoing. We remind the state machinery that under our constitutional framework, the right to peaceful protest is safeguarded as a fundamental right under Part III. It ought not to come as a shock to the ruling establishments in various states where the protests are on-going that a vote is not a solemn declaration of irrevocable acceptance for all times to come. A vote is not a bargain for silence without dissent. We condemn the terrorizing of institutions of learning using the disproportionate weight of state machinery to stifle legitimate dissent. It is highly unbecoming of the state machinery to unleash violence on students. We stand in solidarity with the students who have suffered this indiscriminate brutality. We request the judiciary to take cognizance of these brutal acts by the state machinery and initiate an independent inquiry.

Photo: Jyotsnika Tiwari

And they said...

An era of dictatorship could only be imagined based on the history textbooks we had in school. It's almost as if history is repeating itself. The only difference is that, during that time, the voices of people were not allowed to be raised and to some extent even the people were not aware of their rights. Things have now changed. We will not be silent and be subjugated. I am ashamed of being born in this country.
— Aditi Desai (Batch of 2021) 


Ashamed, threatened and helpless all at the same time. The events are a complete antithesis of democracy, and standing against it is not just a choice anymore; it's rather a duty.
— Pooja G. Kannurkar (LL.M. 2017-19)


It is sad that India has become an authoritative dictatorship that oppresses the minorities and now with the new amendment bill the government has only made it official that it does not care for the minorities. The brutal force being used on public and protesting students is just sad and shows how pathetic as a country and society we have become.
— Yashasree (2013-2018)


The only pillar of democracy we can hope to rest against at this time of need seems to be the Judiciary. Earnest request to the Judiciary to exercise its powers and apply all the checks and balance principles. Please uphold the constitutional values. It's the only thing that remains sacrosanct.
— Vanika Sinha (2013-2018)


I'm not safe inside my own house, my own college, even the place which enlightens me of my rights and duties, I have been dragged out for no reason, I have been beaten mercilessly. And when my friends join the peaceful protest, they can't even raise their voice. We the people of India no longer feel secular, no longer feel it's the very same democratic country.
— Kajal Bhatia (2018)


Right of Dissent is integral part of democracy and protected by our Constitution. Students are our future and when they see a wrong happening they have every right to raise their voice against it. However, it should be peaceful. As long as it is peaceful no one should interfere. Stifling voices is not acceptable! Also, I understand that police has to maintain law and order and at times it becomes necessary to use force but using force more than what is necessary, even attacking innocents is not acceptable. Young people in Assam have lost their lives by being shot. Now limits are being crossed. Please save our country.
— Mrinmoyee Mukherjee (2011-2016)


This is the beginning of a terrifying dictatorship
— Mythili Gosavi (2017-2020)


The right to freedom of speech is not absolute and is tempered with our duty to maintain peace and order. At the same time, the right to protest peacefully is the personification is the right and duty. What is happening now is not only a violation of the very principle of democracy but is also against all that India stood for as a cultural fabric. Unity in diversity is a cliché thought to all of us as children, it's time to walk the talk as well.
— Lakshmi Menon (2014)


It’s indeed reprehensible and enraging to see such arbitrary use of the highest positions in the world’s largest democracy. If we stay silent, we’re complicit in the barbaric state of affairs that can ensue. It’s a terrifying time and we need to do everything in our power to subvert the repressive measures of the current regime. Only by doing so can we call ourselves educated.
— Prachi Kaushik (Batch of 2023)


 Statement of Solidarity Signed by:

  1. Aakanksha Nehra
  2. Aakanksha Ranjan                                                   
  3. Aakanksha Saxena
  4. Aakash Machhar
  5. Aamir Qureshi
  6. Aanchal Bhartiya
  7. Aarzoo Guglani
  8. Aashna Soman
  9. AAVISH KANT
  10. Aayush Ramachandran
  11. Abhimanyu S. Sharma
  12. Abhishek Raju Dhoble
  13. Abishek Jebaraj
  14. Aditi
  15. Aditi Desai
  16. Aditi Patil
  17. Aditya Chindaliya
  18. Aditya Gujarathi
  19. Adv Krunal Sarode
  20. Adv. Anamika Mazumdar
  21. Adv. Priyanka Vijay Bansode
  22. Advait Chandakkar
  23. Advait Chandakkar
  24. Advait Helelar
  25. Afreen Abbassi
  26. Afrin Shaikh
  27. Aishwarya
  28. Aishwarya Bedekar
  29. Aishwarya bhosale
  30. Aishwarya Brahme
  31. Aishwarya Singh
  32. Aishwarya Sivadas
  33. Aishwarya Vaithyanathan
  34. Akash Manohar Phirange
  35. Akhila Palem
  36. Akshay Dhiware
  37. Akshay Joshi
  38. Akshay Patil
  39. Akshay Thorat
  40. Alefiya Giletwala
  41. Alefiyah Shipchandler
  42. Alkesh Agrawal
  43. Amala George
  44. Aman Vijay Dutta                                                     
  45. Ambika Kajal                            
  46. Amit Pai
  47. AMOL GANGADHAR HUNG
  48. Amrita
  49. Amritaa Priyodarshini
  50. Amrutha Valavi
  51. Anand Mohan
  52. Ananya Gurumurthy Iyer
  53. Ananya Krishnan
  54. Anchita Nair
  55. Aniran Ghoshal
  56. Anjali raj
  57. Anjali Singh
  58. Ankit Miglani                           
  59. Ankit Sachdeva
  60. Ankita Mahendru
  61. Ankita Sarkar
  62. Ankitha Subramanya               
  63. Anoop George
  64. Anoushka Goyal
  65. Anshritha Rai
  66. Anshul Chopra
  67. Anubhav
  68. Anubhav Sinha
  69. Anubhav Talloo 
  70. Anuja Chaudhury
  71. Anuja Wadnerkar
  72. Anuna Mulay
  73. Anusha Jacob
  74. Anushi Nayak                          
  75. ANUSHREE SUTAONE
  76. Anwesha Singh
  77. Aparajita Kumar
  78. Aparna Sreedhar
  79. Apeksha Singh
  80. Apoorv Tripathi
  81. Apoorva Bhosale
  82. Apoorva Shukla
  83. Apurva Bhilare
  84. Aradhana Dube
  85. Aradhana Lakhtakia
  86. Archit                                       
  87. Arnav Sinha
  88. Arul Kanhere
  89. Arushi Gupta                                                            
  90. Arya Wakdikar
  91. Asad Sheikh
  92. Asad Sheikh                            
  93. Asavari Jain
  94. Asfiya Shaikh
  95. Ashima Gulati
  96. Ashish Pawar
  97. Ashish Pawar
  98. Ashish Venugopal
  99. Ashlesha Jadhav
  100. Ashok Pandey
  101. Ashwini
  102. Astha Baderiya
  103. Atharv Joshi                                                             
  104. Atharva Solaskar                                                      
  105. Avadhi jain
  106. Avanee Purandare                  
  107. Avantika Rajiv Kadapatti
  108. Avisha
  109. Ayush Abhinav
  110. Ayushi pandit
  111. Azmat H. Amanullah
  112. BABAJi waghmode
  113. Bani Dikshit
  114. Benthara Pettah
  115. Bhairavi
  116. Bhakti
  117. Bhargav Bhamidipati
  118. Bhargavi reddy dandu
  119. Bhavana Duhoon
  120. Bhavika Shaju
  121. Bhoomi Sandesara
  122. Bhumika Khandelwal              
  123. Bhushan Dhawale
  124. Bissheesh Roy
  125. Bodhi Ramteke
  126. Chaitanya Shitre
  127. Chandni Chawla
  128. Charu Ambwani
  129. Chetna Bisht
  130. Chinmay Bilgi
  131. Daksha Chouksey
  132. Darshan Kothawade
  133. Debayan Gangopadhyay
  134. Debopriyo Moulik
  135. Deeksha k
  136. Deepak Chatap
  137. Deepakar
  138. Deepali Singh
  139. Deepansh Guwalani
  140. Devahuti Pathak
  141. Devam Jain
  142. Devanshi Masand
  143. Devarshi Khobragade
  144. Devashish Jagirdar
  145. DEVASHISH TIWARI
  146. Devika Bhadbhade                  
  147. Dewangi Sharma
  148. Dhanashree Deoskar
  149. Dhruv Tank
  150. Dinesh Gavate
  151. Diptanshu Nanda
  152. Dipti Sawant
  153. Disha Surpuriya
  154. Divyasha Mathur
  155. Divyasha Mathur
  156. Divyasha Mathur
  157. Dr. Abhijeet dhere                                                    
  158. Eisha Singh
  159. Eksha Narayan
  160. Ekta Singhmar
  161. Gade Shubham Babasaheb
  162. Gaurav Choudhary
  163. Gaurav Khanna
  164. Geetanjali J
  165. Govind Tharayil Manoharan
  166. Gunjan Suyal
  167. Gunsaheb Singh
  168. Gurleen Chawla
  169. Gurtejpal Singh
  170. Harish Adwant
  171. Harsh Arora
  172. Harsh Nesarikar
  173. Harshad Barde
  174. Himani
  175. Himani Chauhan
  176. Himanshu Patil
  177. Himanshu Saraswat
  178. Huzan Bhumgara                    
  179. Indrajit Roy
  180. Ipshita Dey
  181. Isha Pandit
  182. Ishan Johri
  183. Ishan Tuljapurkar
  184. Ishita Mehrotra
  185. Ishwari
  186. Iti Agarwal
  187. Ivy Das                                                                     
  188. Jagannath Budhwant               
  189. Jahnavi Murthy
  190. Jaikriti Sinh Jadeja
  191. Janani sekhar
  192. Janhavi
  193. Janhavi Kukreja
  194. Janmejay Jadeja
  195. Jasmine Khosla
  196. Jelsyna
  197. Jinay Padh
  198. Junaid Wajid Shaikh
  199. Jyothi Anumolu
  200. Jyotika Randhawa
  201. KAILAS PRTAPSING VASAV
  202. Kajal Bhatia
  203. Kajal Khedekar
  204. Kanishk Abhay Waghwase
  205. Karan Rukhana
  206. Karishma Sukhija
  207. Kartikay Singh
  208. Kasturi Gadre
  209. Kaushik Parkhe
  210. Keyur Vishal Jaju
  211. Khushbu Tilokani                     
  212. Khushi Agarwal
  213. Khyati Mehrotra
  214. Kiran Mary George
  215. Kratika Saxena                        
  216. Krishna chaithanya   
  217. Krishna Muralidharan
  218. Krishna Sood
  219. Kruti
  220. Kshirsagar Mandar Bhagavat
  221. Kumar Akshay                                                          
  222. Lakshmi Krishnan
  223. Lakshmi Menon
  224. Lisa
  225. Maanvi Jain
  226. Mahima
  227. Maithili Mangesh Kale
  228. Maitri
  229. Mallika Hiremath
  230. Mallika Joshi
  231. Mallika Parmar
  232. Manas Pimpalkhare
  233. Manasi Dabhade                     
  234. Manaswi Agrawal
  235. Manav Mutneja
  236. Mane Sachin Baliram
  237. Manjari Shrivastava
  238. Mannat Anand
  239. Mannem Narmada Reddy
  240. Manoj Munde
  241. Mary Jossy
  242. Mayur Chavan
  243. Meenal Bhagat
  244. Meghna Kumar
  245. Meghna Kumar                        
  246. Mehool Seth                                                             
  247. Mihika Jalan
  248. Mihir mekal
  249. Mihir Mekal
  250. Miloosha Sharma
  251. Misake Ronyo Enock
  252. Misha Mrinaya                                                       
  253. Mitravinda chunduru                                                
  254. Mohak Chikhale
  255. Mohit Dube
  256. Mohit Gupta
  257. Mohona Thakur
  258. Mridula Mary Paul
  259. Mrinali Kaul
  260. MRINMAYI Katdare
  261. Mrinmoyee Mukherjee             
  262. Mrunal Pol                               
  263. Mugdha Kusray
  264. Mukesh munde
  265. Mythili Gosavi
  266. N Raghav Harini
  267. Nalini Maheshwari
  268. Naman Malik
  269. Namita Pandey
  270. Namrata Chandorkar
  271. Namrata Sharma
  272. Nandini Varma
  273. Nattasha Garg
  274. Nauman Beig
  275. Nayana Gautam                                                       
  276. Neelu Mohan
  277. Neeraja Balakrishnan
  278. Neha Sagam
  279. Netri Mathew
  280. Nihaarika Singh
  281. Nihar
  282. Nihar Dharmadhikari
  283. Nikhil Dubey
  284. Nikita Garge
  285. Nikita Gupta                             
  286. Nikita Jadhav
  287. Nikita Panse
  288. Nikita samarnath
  289. Nikita Thapar
  290. Nirali Hamirwasia                                                     
  291. Nirmohi Bansod                       
  292. Nishant Bajoria
  293. Nishka Tyagi
  294. Niti Jaiwar
  295. Nitya Sharma
  296. Niyati Dasondi
  297. Ojaswi Shankar
  298. Omkar
  299. Onjula Chatterjee
  300. Onjula Chatterjee                    
  301. Oorjasvi Goswami
  302. Palak Mohta                             
  303. Paloma Rozario
  304. Pankaj Phadnis
  305. Parashuram Ajjampur Laaks
  306. Parikshit Pitale
  307. Parikshit Wadekar                                                    
  308. Parinita Yadav
  309. Parth Ranade                          
  310. Parvaz Cazi
  311. Parvesh Baba
  312. Pawan kalwala
  313. Payal Kamath                         
  314. Payal Ramnani
  315. Piyusha sanap
  316. pooja batra                                                               
  317. Pooja G. Kannurkar
  318. Pooja Gupta
  319. Poornima Jacob Eapen
  320. Poorvi Kourav
  321. Prachi Kaushik
  322. Pragati Dadas
  323. Pragya Baghel
  324. Pragya Dixit
  325. Pragya Sharma
  326. Prajakta Dabholkar
  327. Prajakta Zalke
  328. Pranali Chavan
  329. Pranali Chavan
  330. Prapa Ganguly
  331. Prasad Pawar
  332. Prashanthi Rajendiran
  333. Prashik S. Gawai
  334. Prathamesh Pradip Mandlik
  335. Pratik Sathe
  336. Pratik wakade
  337. Pratiksha Bonde
  338. Prerana Kharat
  339. Prerna Murarka
  340. Priyadarshi chetan
  341. Priyamvada Sharma
  342. Priyank Daga
  343. Priyanka Joshi
  344. Priyanka Mitra                                                          
  345. Priyanka Pareek
  346. Puja Khanna
  347. Pulak Tiwari
  348. Raddhika Khanna
  349. Raddhika Khanna
  350. Radhika
  351. Radhika Thakre
  352. Rahul Tandon
  353. Raina Mitra
  354. Raisa Contractor
  355. Rajmohan C.V
  356. Rama Sarode
  357. Ramkishore
  358. Ranjeetsinh Pawar
  359. Rashi Jain
  360. Rashmi Dharia
  361. Rashmi Raghavan
  362. Ravalee Nath
  363. Raveesha Gupta
  364. Ravija Singh
  365. Ravindrakumar R Kamble
  366. Raya hazarika
  367. Renuka Joshi
  368. Renuka Mahajan
  369. Rhea Nayak
  370. Rhea Verma
  371. Rial Verma
  372. Richa Phulwani
  373. Richa Tejwani
  374. Riddhi Joshi
  375. Rishabh Garg
  376. Rishabh Sheth
  377. Ritika
  378. Ritika Bhowmik
  379. Ritvik M. Kulkarni
  380. Riya Bramhe                            
  381. Riya Jariwala
  382. Riya Wasade                           
  383. Rose Mathew
  384. Rubinabi Inamdar
  385. Rudhdi Walawalkar
  386. Rudraneel Chattopadhyay
  387. Rudrani
  388. Rugwed Dhage                        
  389. Rukmini
  390. Rushabh Dange
  391. Rutwick Ratnaparkhi
  392. Sabigya pandey                       
  393. Sagar Agrawal
  394. Sagar kothari
  395. SaifAli AbdulAziz
  396. Sairuchita Chowdhary
  397. Saket Dang
  398. Saloni Dhumal
  399. Saloni Sanghi
  400. Samiha Dabholkar
  401. Samiksha Waghchaure
  402. Samriddhi agarwal
  403. Samruddhi
  404. Sana Javed
  405. Sanam Kabre                          
  406. Sandhya Gokhale
  407. Sangh Rakshita
  408. Sanghpriya
  409. Sanjeevani Mehrotra
  410. Sanskruti
  411. Sant Rakshit Manu
  412. Saranga Ugalmugle
  413. Saranya Chandrasekaran
  414. Sarosh Mohammed
  415. Satyendra Wankhade
  416. Saumya Brajmohan
  417. Saumya Malviya                                                       
  418. Saurabh Misal
  419. Saurabh Nikalje                       
  420. Saurav Roy
  421. Saurish Shetye
  422. Sayli Tomey
  423. Senjuti Mallick
  424. Shaad Mirza                                                                              
  425. Shadan Khan
  426. Shagun Suryam
  427. Shahyan Khan
  428. SHAIKH RAYYAN AHMED
  429. Shakul R. Ghatole
  430. Shalanki Prasad
  431. Shalini Chadayammuri
  432. Sharanya
  433. Sharmishtha
  434. Sharvari Lohakare                   
  435. Shashank Sabale
  436. Sheethal
  437. Shefali Wasnik
  438. Shilpa Patil
  439. Shinzani Jain
  440. Shivansh Lodha                      
  441. Shivansh Lodha                       
  442. Shobhit Singh sengar
  443. Shraddha
  444. Shraddha trivedi
  445. Shrenik
  446. Shreya
  447. Shreya Choudhary
  448. Shreya Kanaujia
  449. Shreya Kunwar
  450. Shreya Mohapatra
  451. SHREYA MOHAPATRA
  452. Shreya patni
  453. Shreya Prasad
  454. Shreya Taranekar
  455. Shrikant Bansode
  456. Shrishti kedia                           
  457. Shruti
  458. Shruti Tulpule
  459. Shubham Gharbudve
  460. Shubham Gharbudve
  461. Shubham Rawte
  462. Shubham Shende
  463. Shubhangi Garg
  464. Shubhangi Sharma
  465. Shubhangi zite
  466. SIDDHARTH SUNIL SAKAT 
  467. Siddhi Mundada
  468. Smiti Tewari
  469. Sneha Kulkarni                        
  470. Sneha Oommen
  471. Sneha sharma
  472. Snehal Sapkale
  473. Snehil Priyadarshi                   
  474. Soham Goswami
  475. Soham Jadhav
  476. Solaiappan O
  477. Somya thakur
  478. Somya tiwari                            
  479. Sonali Dhir
  480. SONAlI TIWARI
  481. Sonia Malhotra
  482. Sonya Mohan                        
  483. Soubhagya A Hegde
  484. Soumyashree Ray Chowdhur
  485. Sowmya Khandelwal
  486. Srishti
  487. Srushti Gosavi
  488. Srushti Kadam
  489. Sruthi Bandhakavi
  490. Stephanie Nazareth                                                 
  491. Stuti Dhawan
  492. Subodh Singh
  493. Suchindran Baskar Narayan
  494. Sudha Reddy
  495. Sudha Sridharan
  496. Sudhir sonwane
  497. Sugat
  498. Sukanya Natrajan
  499. Sukanya Sehgal
  500. Sukhda kalra
  501. Sumedha Dang
  502. Sumedha Sarkar
  503. Sumedha walde                       
  504. Sumeer Sodhi
  505. Sumeet Anand Sapkale
  506. Sunayna kohli
  507. Supriya vakil                                                             
  508. Surabhi Gupta                         
  509. Suragni pandit
  510. Surbhi harg
  511. Suruchee Chouhan                 
  512. Suruchi Kumar
  513. Suruchi suri
  514. Suryaprakash Gaikwad                                            
  515. Sushant Mahajan
  516. Suvarna Hadawale
  517. Swati Kansal
  518. Swati Singh                              
  519. Syed Abbas Askari
  520. Tanishka
  521. Tanushree Nigam
  522. Tanvi
  523. Tanvi
  524. Tanvi Guleria                                                           
  525. Tanya Srivastava                     
  526. Tanya Venkateshwaran
  527. Thejus Joseph                         
  528. Thulasi K. Raj
  529. Tishita Mukherjee
  530. Titiksha Narkhede                                               
  531. Trishala Dhait
  532. Trishna
  533. Tushar Rajput                         
  534. Tvishi Pant                                                               
  535. Udbhav Gady                                                           
  536. Udit Agrawal                                                             
  537. Ujjwal
  538. Umang Kapoor
  539. Umang Motiyani
  540. Urvashi
  541. Urvashi Bandhu
  542. Vaibhav Charalwar
  543. Vaishali
  544. Vaishnavi Gadiyar
  545. Vaishnavi Mujgule                                                    
  546. Vaishnavi pawar
  547. Vanika Sinha
  548. Varad Partani                           
  549. Varsha Hittinhalli
  550. Varsha Iyer
  551. Vasudha Chandwani
  552. Vasudha Chandwani
  553. Vedika Joshi
  554. Vidhi Gada
  555. Vijeta Ohri
  556. Vikrant Bhoyar
  557. Vinamarata Singh Dogra
  558. Vishakha Patil
  559. Vishal Kumar
  560. Vishal Pande                           
  561. Vishal Patel
  562. Vishal Prasad
  563. Vishnu.T.H
  564. Vivek Gawande                       
  565. Vrinda Nagpal                          
  566. Wamika Jha
  567. Yamini Sharma
  568. Yash Lalit Jain
  569. Yashasree
  570. Yashaswini Gaikwad
  571. Yesha Tshering Paul
  572. Yojit Pareek
  573. Yugandhara Pawar Jha
  574. Yusuf Bombaywala
  575. Zarah Eapen
  576. Ziauddin Sherkar


(as receieved by mail)
००००००००००००००००







