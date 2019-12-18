A Vote Is Not A Bargain For Silence Without Dissent — 576 students, teachers and alumni of the ILS Pune
Statement of Solidarity
By Students, teachers and alumni of the ILS PuneWe are students, teachers and alumni of the Indian Law Society’s Law College, Pune. We strongly condemn the violent police action on students in Universities across India where legitimate, peaceful protests against the unjust and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 are ongoing. We remind the state machinery that under our constitutional framework, the right to peaceful protest is safeguarded as a fundamental right under Part III. It ought not to come as a shock to the ruling establishments in various states where the protests are on-going that a vote is not a solemn declaration of irrevocable acceptance for all times to come. A vote is not a bargain for silence without dissent. We condemn the terrorizing of institutions of learning using the disproportionate weight of state machinery to stifle legitimate dissent. It is highly unbecoming of the state machinery to unleash violence on students. We stand in solidarity with the students who have suffered this indiscriminate brutality. We request the judiciary to take cognizance of these brutal acts by the state machinery and initiate an independent inquiry.
============
|Photo: Jyotsnika Tiwari
And they said...
An era of dictatorship could only be imagined based on the history textbooks we had in school. It's almost as if history is repeating itself. The only difference is that, during that time, the voices of people were not allowed to be raised and to some extent even the people were not aware of their rights. Things have now changed. We will not be silent and be subjugated. I am ashamed of being born in this country.— Aditi Desai (Batch of 2021)
Ashamed, threatened and helpless all at the same time. The events are a complete antithesis of democracy, and standing against it is not just a choice anymore; it's rather a duty.— Pooja G. Kannurkar (LL.M. 2017-19)
It is sad that India has become an authoritative dictatorship that oppresses the minorities and now with the new amendment bill the government has only made it official that it does not care for the minorities. The brutal force being used on public and protesting students is just sad and shows how pathetic as a country and society we have become.— Yashasree (2013-2018)
The only pillar of democracy we can hope to rest against at this time of need seems to be the Judiciary. Earnest request to the Judiciary to exercise its powers and apply all the checks and balance principles. Please uphold the constitutional values. It's the only thing that remains sacrosanct.— Vanika Sinha (2013-2018)
I'm not safe inside my own house, my own college, even the place which enlightens me of my rights and duties, I have been dragged out for no reason, I have been beaten mercilessly. And when my friends join the peaceful protest, they can't even raise their voice. We the people of India no longer feel secular, no longer feel it's the very same democratic country.— Kajal Bhatia (2018)
Right of Dissent is integral part of democracy and protected by our Constitution. Students are our future and when they see a wrong happening they have every right to raise their voice against it. However, it should be peaceful. As long as it is peaceful no one should interfere. Stifling voices is not acceptable! Also, I understand that police has to maintain law and order and at times it becomes necessary to use force but using force more than what is necessary, even attacking innocents is not acceptable. Young people in Assam have lost their lives by being shot. Now limits are being crossed. Please save our country.— Mrinmoyee Mukherjee (2011-2016)
This is the beginning of a terrifying dictatorship— Mythili Gosavi (2017-2020)
The right to freedom of speech is not absolute and is tempered with our duty to maintain peace and order. At the same time, the right to protest peacefully is the personification is the right and duty. What is happening now is not only a violation of the very principle of democracy but is also against all that India stood for as a cultural fabric. Unity in diversity is a cliché thought to all of us as children, it's time to walk the talk as well.— Lakshmi Menon (2014)
It’s indeed reprehensible and enraging to see such arbitrary use of the highest positions in the world’s largest democracy. If we stay silent, we’re complicit in the barbaric state of affairs that can ensue. It’s a terrifying time and we need to do everything in our power to subvert the repressive measures of the current regime. Only by doing so can we call ourselves educated.— Prachi Kaushik (Batch of 2023)
Statement of Solidarity Signed by:
- Aakanksha Nehra
- Aakanksha Ranjan
- Aakanksha Saxena
- Aakash Machhar
- Aamir Qureshi
- Aanchal Bhartiya
- Aarzoo Guglani
- Aashna Soman
- AAVISH KANT
- Aayush Ramachandran
- Abhimanyu S. Sharma
- Abhishek Raju Dhoble
- Abishek Jebaraj
- Aditi
- Aditi Desai
- Aditi Patil
- Aditya Chindaliya
- Aditya Gujarathi
- Adv Krunal Sarode
- Adv. Anamika Mazumdar
- Adv. Priyanka Vijay Bansode
- Advait Chandakkar
- Advait Chandakkar
- Advait Helelar
- Afreen Abbassi
- Afrin Shaikh
- Aishwarya
- Aishwarya Bedekar
- Aishwarya bhosale
- Aishwarya Brahme
- Aishwarya Singh
- Aishwarya Sivadas
- Aishwarya Vaithyanathan
- Akash Manohar Phirange
- Akhila Palem
- Akshay Dhiware
- Akshay Joshi
- Akshay Patil
- Akshay Thorat
- Alefiya Giletwala
- Alefiyah Shipchandler
- Alkesh Agrawal
- Amala George
- Aman Vijay Dutta
- Ambika Kajal
- Amit Pai
- AMOL GANGADHAR HUNG
- Amrita
- Amritaa Priyodarshini
- Amrutha Valavi
- Anand Mohan
- Ananya Gurumurthy Iyer
- Ananya Krishnan
- Anchita Nair
- Aniran Ghoshal
- Anjali raj
- Anjali Singh
- Ankit Miglani
- Ankit Sachdeva
- Ankita Mahendru
- Ankita Sarkar
- Ankitha Subramanya
- Anoop George
- Anoushka Goyal
- Anshritha Rai
- Anshul Chopra
- Anubhav
- Anubhav Sinha
- Anubhav Talloo
- Anuja Chaudhury
- Anuja Wadnerkar
- Anuna Mulay
- Anusha Jacob
- Anushi Nayak
- ANUSHREE SUTAONE
- Anwesha Singh
- Aparajita Kumar
- Aparna Sreedhar
- Apeksha Singh
- Apoorv Tripathi
- Apoorva Bhosale
- Apoorva Shukla
- Apurva Bhilare
- Aradhana Dube
- Aradhana Lakhtakia
- Archit
- Arnav Sinha
- Arul Kanhere
- Arushi Gupta
- Arya Wakdikar
- Asad Sheikh
- Asad Sheikh
- Asavari Jain
- Asfiya Shaikh
- Ashima Gulati
- Ashish Pawar
- Ashish Pawar
- Ashish Venugopal
- Ashlesha Jadhav
- Ashok Pandey
- Ashwini
- Astha Baderiya
- Atharv Joshi
- Atharva Solaskar
- Avadhi jain
- Avanee Purandare
- Avantika Rajiv Kadapatti
- Avisha
- Ayush Abhinav
- Ayushi pandit
- Azmat H. Amanullah
- BABAJi waghmode
- Bani Dikshit
- Benthara Pettah
- Bhairavi
- Bhakti
- Bhargav Bhamidipati
- Bhargavi reddy dandu
- Bhavana Duhoon
- Bhavika Shaju
- Bhoomi Sandesara
- Bhumika Khandelwal
- Bhushan Dhawale
- Bissheesh Roy
- Bodhi Ramteke
- Chaitanya Shitre
- Chandni Chawla
- Charu Ambwani
- Chetna Bisht
- Chinmay Bilgi
- Daksha Chouksey
- Darshan Kothawade
- Debayan Gangopadhyay
- Debopriyo Moulik
- Deeksha k
- Deepak Chatap
- Deepakar
- Deepali Singh
- Deepansh Guwalani
- Devahuti Pathak
- Devam Jain
- Devanshi Masand
- Devarshi Khobragade
- Devashish Jagirdar
- DEVASHISH TIWARI
- Devika Bhadbhade
- Dewangi Sharma
- Dhanashree Deoskar
- Dhruv Tank
- Dinesh Gavate
- Diptanshu Nanda
- Dipti Sawant
- Disha Surpuriya
- Divyasha Mathur
- Divyasha Mathur
- Divyasha Mathur
- Dr. Abhijeet dhere
- Eisha Singh
- Eksha Narayan
- Ekta Singhmar
- Gade Shubham Babasaheb
- Gaurav Choudhary
- Gaurav Khanna
- Geetanjali J
- Govind Tharayil Manoharan
- Gunjan Suyal
- Gunsaheb Singh
- Gurleen Chawla
- Gurtejpal Singh
- Harish Adwant
- Harsh Arora
- Harsh Nesarikar
- Harshad Barde
- Himani
- Himani Chauhan
- Himanshu Patil
- Himanshu Saraswat
- Huzan Bhumgara
- Indrajit Roy
- Ipshita Dey
- Isha Pandit
- Ishan Johri
- Ishan Tuljapurkar
- Ishita Mehrotra
- Ishwari
- Iti Agarwal
- Ivy Das
- Jagannath Budhwant
- Jahnavi Murthy
- Jaikriti Sinh Jadeja
- Janani sekhar
- Janhavi
- Janhavi Kukreja
- Janmejay Jadeja
- Jasmine Khosla
- Jelsyna
- Jinay Padh
- Junaid Wajid Shaikh
- Jyothi Anumolu
- Jyotika Randhawa
- KAILAS PRTAPSING VASAV
- Kajal Bhatia
- Kajal Khedekar
- Kanishk Abhay Waghwase
- Karan Rukhana
- Karishma Sukhija
- Kartikay Singh
- Kasturi Gadre
- Kaushik Parkhe
- Keyur Vishal Jaju
- Khushbu Tilokani
- Khushi Agarwal
- Khyati Mehrotra
- Kiran Mary George
- Kratika Saxena
- Krishna chaithanya
- Krishna Muralidharan
- Krishna Sood
- Kruti
- Kshirsagar Mandar Bhagavat
- Kumar Akshay
- Lakshmi Krishnan
- Lakshmi Menon
- Lisa
- Maanvi Jain
- Mahima
- Maithili Mangesh Kale
- Maitri
- Mallika Hiremath
- Mallika Joshi
- Mallika Parmar
- Manas Pimpalkhare
- Manasi Dabhade
- Manaswi Agrawal
- Manav Mutneja
- Mane Sachin Baliram
- Manjari Shrivastava
- Mannat Anand
- Mannem Narmada Reddy
- Manoj Munde
- Mary Jossy
- Mayur Chavan
- Meenal Bhagat
- Meghna Kumar
- Meghna Kumar
- Mehool Seth
- Mihika Jalan
- Mihir mekal
- Mihir Mekal
- Miloosha Sharma
- Misake Ronyo Enock
- Misha Mrinaya
- Mitravinda chunduru
- Mohak Chikhale
- Mohit Dube
- Mohit Gupta
- Mohona Thakur
- Mridula Mary Paul
- Mrinali Kaul
- MRINMAYI Katdare
- Mrinmoyee Mukherjee
- Mrunal Pol
- Mugdha Kusray
- Mukesh munde
- Mythili Gosavi
- N Raghav Harini
- Nalini Maheshwari
- Naman Malik
- Namita Pandey
- Namrata Chandorkar
- Namrata Sharma
- Nandini Varma
- Nattasha Garg
- Nauman Beig
- Nayana Gautam
- Neelu Mohan
- Neeraja Balakrishnan
- Neha Sagam
- Netri Mathew
- Nihaarika Singh
- Nihar
- Nihar Dharmadhikari
- Nikhil Dubey
- Nikita Garge
- Nikita Gupta
- Nikita Jadhav
- Nikita Panse
- Nikita samarnath
- Nikita Thapar
- Nirali Hamirwasia
- Nirmohi Bansod
- Nishant Bajoria
- Nishka Tyagi
- Niti Jaiwar
- Nitya Sharma
- Niyati Dasondi
- Ojaswi Shankar
- Omkar
- Onjula Chatterjee
- Onjula Chatterjee
- Oorjasvi Goswami
- Palak Mohta
- Paloma Rozario
- Pankaj Phadnis
- Parashuram Ajjampur Laaks
- Parikshit Pitale
- Parikshit Wadekar
- Parinita Yadav
- Parth Ranade
- Parvaz Cazi
- Parvesh Baba
- Pawan kalwala
- Payal Kamath
- Payal Ramnani
- Piyusha sanap
- pooja batra
- Pooja G. Kannurkar
- Pooja Gupta
- Poornima Jacob Eapen
- Poorvi Kourav
- Prachi Kaushik
- Pragati Dadas
- Pragya Baghel
- Pragya Dixit
- Pragya Sharma
- Prajakta Dabholkar
- Prajakta Zalke
- Pranali Chavan
- Pranali Chavan
- Prapa Ganguly
- Prasad Pawar
- Prashanthi Rajendiran
- Prashik S. Gawai
- Prathamesh Pradip Mandlik
- Pratik Sathe
- Pratik wakade
- Pratiksha Bonde
- Prerana Kharat
- Prerna Murarka
- Priyadarshi chetan
- Priyamvada Sharma
- Priyank Daga
- Priyanka Joshi
- Priyanka Mitra
- Priyanka Pareek
- Puja Khanna
- Pulak Tiwari
- Raddhika Khanna
- Raddhika Khanna
- Radhika
- Radhika Thakre
- Rahul Tandon
- Raina Mitra
- Raisa Contractor
- Rajmohan C.V
- Rama Sarode
- Ramkishore
- Ranjeetsinh Pawar
- Rashi Jain
- Rashmi Dharia
- Rashmi Raghavan
- Ravalee Nath
- Raveesha Gupta
- Ravija Singh
- Ravindrakumar R Kamble
- Raya hazarika
- Renuka Joshi
- Renuka Mahajan
- Rhea Nayak
- Rhea Verma
- Rial Verma
- Richa Phulwani
- Richa Tejwani
- Riddhi Joshi
- Rishabh Garg
- Rishabh Sheth
- Ritika
- Ritika Bhowmik
- Ritvik M. Kulkarni
- Riya Bramhe
- Riya Jariwala
- Riya Wasade
- Rose Mathew
- Rubinabi Inamdar
- Rudhdi Walawalkar
- Rudraneel Chattopadhyay
- Rudrani
- Rugwed Dhage
- Rukmini
- Rushabh Dange
- Rutwick Ratnaparkhi
- Sabigya pandey
- Sagar Agrawal
- Sagar kothari
- SaifAli AbdulAziz
- Sairuchita Chowdhary
- Saket Dang
- Saloni Dhumal
- Saloni Sanghi
- Samiha Dabholkar
- Samiksha Waghchaure
- Samriddhi agarwal
- Samruddhi
- Sana Javed
- Sanam Kabre
- Sandhya Gokhale
- Sangh Rakshita
- Sanghpriya
- Sanjeevani Mehrotra
- Sanskruti
- Sant Rakshit Manu
- Saranga Ugalmugle
- Saranya Chandrasekaran
- Sarosh Mohammed
- Satyendra Wankhade
- Saumya Brajmohan
- Saumya Malviya
- Saurabh Misal
- Saurabh Nikalje
- Saurav Roy
- Saurish Shetye
- Sayli Tomey
- Senjuti Mallick
- Shaad Mirza
- Shadan Khan
- Shagun Suryam
- Shahyan Khan
- SHAIKH RAYYAN AHMED
- Shakul R. Ghatole
- Shalanki Prasad
- Shalini Chadayammuri
- Sharanya
- Sharmishtha
- Sharvari Lohakare
- Shashank Sabale
- Sheethal
- Shefali Wasnik
- Shilpa Patil
- Shinzani Jain
- Shivansh Lodha
- Shivansh Lodha
- Shobhit Singh sengar
- Shraddha
- Shraddha trivedi
- Shrenik
- Shreya
- Shreya Choudhary
- Shreya Kanaujia
- Shreya Kunwar
- Shreya Mohapatra
- SHREYA MOHAPATRA
- Shreya patni
- Shreya Prasad
- Shreya Taranekar
- Shrikant Bansode
- Shrishti kedia
- Shruti
- Shruti Tulpule
- Shubham Gharbudve
- Shubham Gharbudve
- Shubham Rawte
- Shubham Shende
- Shubhangi Garg
- Shubhangi Sharma
- Shubhangi zite
- SIDDHARTH SUNIL SAKAT
- Siddhi Mundada
- Smiti Tewari
- Sneha Kulkarni
- Sneha Oommen
- Sneha sharma
- Snehal Sapkale
- Snehil Priyadarshi
- Soham Goswami
- Soham Jadhav
- Solaiappan O
- Somya thakur
- Somya tiwari
- Sonali Dhir
- SONAlI TIWARI
- Sonia Malhotra
- Sonya Mohan
- Soubhagya A Hegde
- Soumyashree Ray Chowdhur
- Sowmya Khandelwal
- Srishti
- Srushti Gosavi
- Srushti Kadam
- Sruthi Bandhakavi
- Stephanie Nazareth
- Stuti Dhawan
- Subodh Singh
- Suchindran Baskar Narayan
- Sudha Reddy
- Sudha Sridharan
- Sudhir sonwane
- Sugat
- Sukanya Natrajan
- Sukanya Sehgal
- Sukhda kalra
- Sumedha Dang
- Sumedha Sarkar
- Sumedha walde
- Sumeer Sodhi
- Sumeet Anand Sapkale
- Sunayna kohli
- Supriya vakil
- Surabhi Gupta
- Suragni pandit
- Surbhi harg
- Suruchee Chouhan
- Suruchi Kumar
- Suruchi suri
- Suryaprakash Gaikwad
- Sushant Mahajan
- Suvarna Hadawale
- Swati Kansal
- Swati Singh
- Syed Abbas Askari
- Tanishka
- Tanushree Nigam
- Tanvi
- Tanvi
- Tanvi Guleria
- Tanya Srivastava
- Tanya Venkateshwaran
- Thejus Joseph
- Thulasi K. Raj
- Tishita Mukherjee
- Titiksha Narkhede
- Trishala Dhait
- Trishna
- Tushar Rajput
- Tvishi Pant
- Udbhav Gady
- Udit Agrawal
- Ujjwal
- Umang Kapoor
- Umang Motiyani
- Urvashi
- Urvashi Bandhu
- Vaibhav Charalwar
- Vaishali
- Vaishnavi Gadiyar
- Vaishnavi Mujgule
- Vaishnavi pawar
- Vanika Sinha
- Varad Partani
- Varsha Hittinhalli
- Varsha Iyer
- Vasudha Chandwani
- Vasudha Chandwani
- Vedika Joshi
- Vidhi Gada
- Vijeta Ohri
- Vikrant Bhoyar
- Vinamarata Singh Dogra
- Vishakha Patil
- Vishal Kumar
- Vishal Pande
- Vishal Patel
- Vishal Prasad
- Vishnu.T.H
- Vivek Gawande
- Vrinda Nagpal
- Wamika Jha
- Yamini Sharma
- Yash Lalit Jain
- Yashasree
- Yashaswini Gaikwad
- Yesha Tshering Paul
- Yojit Pareek
- Yugandhara Pawar Jha
- Yusuf Bombaywala
- Zarah Eapen
- Ziauddin Sherkar
▲▲लाइक कीजिये अपडेट रहिये
(as receieved by mail)००००००००००००००००
Post a Comment