Dr Shashi Tharoor interviews one of the greatest artists of India Anjolie Ela Menon

Dr Shashi Tharoor interviews Anjolie Ela Menon To The Point: Anjolie Ela Menon, Contemporary Artist & Muralist In this episode, renowned former diplomat and three times Member of Parliament, Dr Shashi Tharoor interview one of the greatest artists of India Anjolie Ela Menon. 81 years old Anjolie has been painting for over 65 years now. She had her first painting exhibition in 1958 when she was only 18. Dr Zakir Hussain was the first collector of Anjolie's work. Anjolie was mentored by M F Husain. Women characters dominate Anjolie's paintings. Her themes include windows, crows, goats and chairs. Anjolie's preferred medium is oil and masonite.





