Harvard, Columbia, Yale, Stanford, Tufts and other US university student & alumni STATEMENT ON POLICE BRUTALITY ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES
Statement Condemning Recent Police Brutality in Indian Universities
|Photo Bharat S Tiwari
We, students, alumni and the wider community, at universities across the United States of America, condemn the brutal police violence unleashed against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University and at Aligarh Muslim University on December 15, 2019 as a gross violation of human rights under the Constitution of India and International Human Rights Law. We express full solidarity with students across universities in India who are peacefully protesting against the recent passing of the unconstitutional and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.
The right to protest is a cornerstone of a constitutional democracy and is safeguarded as a fundamental right under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India. The right of all people to express their ideas and opinions through the medium of protest is also guaranteed through a number of core international human rights provisions, including the right to free expression under Article 19 of the ICCPR, which has been ratified by India.
Reports and accounts by journalists, students, lawyers, and activists (including credible information shared online) reveal horrific and excessive use of force by police and paramilitary against students. Any use of force by law enforcement must be within the strict confines of the principles of legality, legitimacy, necessity and proportionality under International Human Rights Law.
By every account, it appears that police and paramilitary, both at Jamia Milia Islamia University, and at Aligarh Muslim University, have used violence and pursued unlawful and reckless tactics against student protestors in violation of protections under the Constitution of India and International Human Rights law. The entry of police and paramilitary into University premises, indiscriminate attacks within the premises of the University including releasing tear gas in libraries, and brutal use of force against civilians is a blatant violation of the law and can only shock the conscience of any democratic society. Students have narrated that police rampaged through hostels and molested women on these campuses. Students from Jamia Milia Islamia were arbitrarily detained at police stations, and were denied their constitutional right to access legal representation. These incidents of violence indicate complete negation of every norm that guide the functioning of the police in a democratic society governed by the rule of law. Seen further in the light of the fact that most victims of this brutality were Muslim, these incidents stand out as shocking instantiations of targeted violence against a minority group.
We also condemn the use of violence against protestors in Assam where five people have died, including two minor boys who were shot by the police. This combined with the unlawful denial of access to the internet in the state, has completely blocked news reports of events on the ground, including the ability of the protestors to represent their demands and report unlawful police action.
We are deeply concerned about the statement of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India terming these protests as ‘riots’ and characterising this situation as simply one for the police to handle as a law and order problem, without recognising the violation of the rights of protestors, and especially the degree of violence unleashed on them.
We realize that our condemnation in this form can offer little succour to our fellow students who had to face the violence, and neither does it meaningfully resist the onslaught against constitutional norms. Nevertheless, in deep solidarity with our fellow students;
• We demand cessation of violence by the police and their complete withdrawal from the university premises.
• We demand an immediate, independent, and robust investigation into the abuse of power by the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force.
• We demand that student protestors be allowed to continue to protest peacefully in exercise of their fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution without any threat of use of force by the police or other law enforcement agencies.
• We call upon officers of the Indian Police and Administrative Services to fulfill their duty to uphold the Constitution of India, and to resist any political demand to act in abuse of the powers that have been conferred upon them; and, to ensure police forces under their command act strictly in accordance with the constitutional, legal and ethical constraints that bind them.
• We call on the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Amit Shah, to immediately take these necessary steps to curb police brutality, or resign.
This statement can be signed by clicking the link here: https://forms.gle/rY9DywneBo9PbsGGA
Signed by:
- Sannoy Das Harvard Law School
- Rupali Samuel Harvard Law School
- Madhulika Srikumar Harvard Law School
- Chinmay Kanojia Columbia Law School
- Arvind Abraham Harvard Law School
- Maithilli Pai Harvard Law School
- Pavani Nagara Bhat Harvard Law School
- Bahuli Sharma Harvard Law School
- Govind Tharayil Manoharan Harvard Law School
- Varun Gupta Harvard Kennedy School
- Kaveri Iychettira Harvard University
- Vikram Srinivas N/A
- Bedavyasa Mohanty University of Michigan
- Sasha Harvard Kennedy School
- Sameeksha Khare Columbia University
- Amay SIPA
- Sanjana Rajgarhia Harvard University
- Shruti Sharma Columbia University, SIPA
- Jhalak Mrignayani Kakkar Harvard Law School
- Anurag Bhaskar Harvard Law School
- Disha Chaudhari Harvard Law School
- Kabir Nanda Harvard University
- Pankti Dalal Columbia- SIPA
- Noopur Raval University of California Irvine
- Mohan Pillai University of Cincinnati
- Sanya Batra Columbia University
- Deepika Kalra Columbia University
- Pratiti Deb University of Chicago
- Nayantara Columbia University
- Meghna arora Maitreyi college
- Raksha Thakur NA
- Fariha Wasti Columbia-SIPA
- Asha EFL University
- Richa Mukerjee Columbia University
- Nikhil Mandalaparthy University of Chicago
- Devashish Godbole Georgetown University Law Center
- Shadan Khan Columbia University
- Dipshikha Ghosh Columbia University
- Laboni Bhattacharya University of Southern California
- Kritika University of Southern California
- Shrabastee Banerjee Boston University
- Madalsa Singh Stanford University
- Jacob Ritchie Stanford University
- Abhishek Bhattacharyya University of Chicago
- Tarang Tripathi University of California, San Diego
- Grace Gupta Chapman University
- Shubham Shivang University of Chicago
- Sunaina Pamudurthy Harvard Kennedy School
- Madhav Malhotra University of Victoria
- Damini Mohan Columbia University
- Nishaat Mukadam Brandeis University
- Jatin Tripathi Georgetown Law
- Arpita Sarker Pennsylvania State University
- Ritika Sinha Columbia Law School
- Ashika Pratt Institute
- Hiba Hasan Harvard Kennedy School
- Shreyas Gadgin Matha Harvard Kennedy School
- Anasua Chatterjee Niels Bohr Institute, Copenhagen, Denmark
- Pallavi Khare Harvard Kennedy School
- Kalyani Raut Institute of Development Studies
- Shruti Kedia School of international and public affairs
- Geeti Patwal SIPA
- Max Virupaksha Katner Georgetown Law Center
- Bindu Natesha Doddahatti University of Pennsylvania
- Avantika Thakur Columbia University
- Jackson Miller Harvard Kennedy School
- Itamar University of Chicago
- Samantha Happ Columbia University
- Radhika Saxena University of Pennsylvania
- Valerie Snow University of Pennsylvania Law School
- Madison Gray Penn Law
- Bhumika Chauhan New York University
- Paresh Chandra Princeton University
- Shruti Sriram Columbia University
- Joseph The Fletcher School, Tufts University
- Sharmin Hossain Equality Labs
- Fletcher Progressive Initiative Fletcher School, Tufts University
- Becca Lynch University of Pennsylvania Law School
- Madhuri Mukherjee Fletcher School, Tufts University
- Amrita Vasudevan Yale Law School
- Caitlyn Passaretti Columbia University
- Inayat Sabhikhi Harvard Kennedy School
- Sophie Dover Harvard Kennedy School
- Shashank Reddy The Fletcher School, Tufts University
- Samer Hjouj Harvard Kennedy School
- Chhavi Kotwani Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University
- Bhargav Krishna Harvard University
- Sindhura Vanamamalai Sowmithri Pratt Institute
- Vinay Nagaraju Harvard Ash Center for Democratic Governance
- Taha Khan Harvard University
- Chinmayi Arun Yale Law School
- Pratyusha Govindaraju Harvard University
- Pratyasha Acharya Harvard
- Ritwika Sen Northwestern University (Kellogg)
- Kinshuk Kumar Harvard University
- Aarushi Prabhakar Columbia University
- Oviya Govindan UC Irvine
- Hannah Furstenberg-Beckman Harvard University
- Siddhant Agarwal Kellogg/Northwestern University
- Sanjukta Poddar University of Chicago
- Varada University of Chicago
- Raghav Bikhchandani University of Chicago
- Devleena Chatterji University of Minnesota
- Amita Varma Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health
- Ishani Tikku University of Chicago
- Pranjal Chandra University of Chicago- Harris School of Public Policy
- Nilanjana Bhattacharya University of Chicago
- Thaenpaavai kannan Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy
- Jyoti Gupta Harvard Kennedy School
- Neil M Tufts University, The Fletcher School
- Miriam Cherayil Mount Holyoke College
- Aparna Raman Boston University
- Akshara Ravishankar University of Chicago
- Siddarth Shrikanth Harvard Kennedy School
- Tanima University of Chicago
- Nuvodita Singh SIPA, Columbia University
- John Santoro University of Pennsylvania Law School
- Yajnaseni Chakraborti Temple University, Philadelphia
- Nick Tackes Columbia University
- Saniya Ali Columbia University
- Pritha Chatterjee Harvard University
- Diana Nabulsi Columbia University - SIPA
- Alisha Miranda Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Arushi Mittal Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Preksha Singh Harvard Education School
- Sayori Ghoshal Columbia University
- Debjani Dutta University of Southern California
- Prerna Munoth Harvard Graduate School Education
- Ian Kumekawa Harvard University
- Gaurav C Garg New York University
- Balaji Alwar Harvard University
- Upasana Dutta University of Chicago
- Aniesh Chawla Purdue University West Lafayette
- Srinath Purdue University
- Madhu Kushwaha University of Maryland
- Sneha Lamba Johns Hopkins University
- Rabea Eghbariah Harvard Law School
- Alex Khoury Harvard University
- Shaiba Rather Harvard Law School
- Debak Das Cornell University
- Majid Waheed Harvard Law School
- Earu University of Rochester
- Sarah Schwartz Harvard Law School
- Darshana Mini University of Southern California
- Swapna Gopinath University of Rochester
- Disha Verma Harvard Law School
- Uponita Mukherjee Columbia University
- Maithili Parikh Harvard Law School
- Sarandha Jain Columbia University
- Aruna Sankaranarayanan Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Snigdha Shahi Harvard Kennedy School
- Debashree Mukherjee Columbia University
- Poornima Rajeshwar Harvard Kennedy School
- Aparna Subramanian New York University
- Gayas Eapen North Carolina State University
- Amanat Boparai Harvard Kennedy School
- Sayantani Mukherjee Columbia University
- Kriti Bhardwaj University of Chicago
- Disha Chaudhari Harvard Law School
- Pranay Tarafdar Florida State University
- Ragini Jha University of Massachusetts, Amherst
- Mike Miccioli Harvard University
- Piper Winkler Harvard University
- Nida Rais Harvard Law School
- Vatsala Sharma Harvard Graduate School of Education
- SITI KHAIRI COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Ruy Martinez Harvard University
- Jenisha Shrestha Columbia University
- Georges Clement Harvard Kennedy School
- Nafisa Adama Harvard Law School
- Anindya Chanda Florida State University
- Yanitra Kumaraguru Harvard Law School
- Ahmed Farooq Harvard Law School
- Mohammad Raza Haider University of Cambridge
- Luna Borges Harvard Law School (LLM' 19) and University of Brasília, Brazil
- Jaideep Pandey University of Michigan
- Emily Morrow Harvard Law School
- Nour Nicolas Harvard Law School
- Daniella Simari Columbia University
- Enakshi Saha University of Chicago
- Josiah Senu Harvard Law School
- Rahul Ghosal North Carolina State University
- Pongnut Thanaboonchai Harvard Law School
- Bobbi Murphy Harvard Law School
- Raven Graf Harvard Kennedy School of Government
- Kirsten Valania University of Pennsylvania Law School
- Farah Bougarras Harvard University
- Rosemary Harvard Law School
- Aislinn Kelly-Lyth Harvard Law School
- Kritika Anand Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health
- Vatsal Vasudev Harvard Law School
- Ishita Dharap School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Vandinika Shukla Harvard Kennedy School
- René Sharanya Verma New York University
- Shreya Prakash Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Anagha Ingole Columbia University
- Pratik Ranjan Das Columbia Law School
- Poorvi Vijay Harvard Business School
- Niharika Sanyal Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Padmini Boruah University of San Diego
- Prineeta Kulkarni Harvard Business School
- Jayshree The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy
- Zayba Abdulla Harvard Kennedy School
- Nivedita Mukhija Columbia Law School
- Anooradha Iyer Siddiqi Barnard College, Columbia University
- Vaibhav Yadav Harvard Business School
- Burjis Godrej Harvard Business School
- Desmond Chu Harvard Law School
- Sowmya Dechamma CUNY
- Jonathan Lesser Columbia University
- Sanjam Ahluwalia Northern Arizona University
- Jheel Manish Doshi None
- Asif Shaikh Texas A and M University College Station
- Shrey Kapoor Harvard Business School
- Aalok Thakkar University of Pennsylvania
- Shivangi Bishnoi Paris School of Economics
- Hanan Hassan El-Kathiri Harvard Law School
- Kriti Jha Stanford Law School
- Arisha Salman Columbia University
- Majd Harvard Kennedy School
- Avi Anshika Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Jeremiah C Hay Kennedy school
- Mattias Rättzén Harvard Law School
- Niyas Moidu Pratt Institute, Brooklyn
- Aasma John Columbia University
- Ankush Bhuyan Columbia University
- Eklovya Jain University of Pennsylvania
- Riazul Hoque Columbia University
- Sarah Levenstam University of Chicago
- Ritika Popli Ohio University
- Parnika Praleya University of Chicago
- Hiresh Choudhary Columbia Law School
- Anushka Siddiqui Harvard Kennedy School
- Abhijith Asok Harvard University, Microsoft
- Teja Vemuri The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University
- Prakriti Mukerjee University of Colorado-Boulder
- Mansi Bhatt University of Michigan
- Maria Geigel Harvard Law School
- Sanjna Surya UPenn School of Medicine
- Eren Sozuer Istanbul University, Harvard Law School (LLM '19)
- Aratrika Mustafi Columbia University
- Sakshi Kumar Harvard Kennedy School
- Rwiti Roy Florida State University
- Tilottama Dey Purdue University
- Pranay Shetty Columbia Business School
- Mohitrajhu Lingan Kumaraian University of Pennsylvania
- Ishan Santra Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
- Prakrati Thakur University of Illinois
- Tanay Jaipuria Harvard Business School
- Nivedita Venkateish Columbia Business School
- Tushar Misra University of California Berkeley
- Ishita Dharap School of the Art Institute of Chicago
- Vandinika Shukla Harvard Kennedy School
- Shreya Prakash Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Prashanth V Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Martin Montenegro Harvard Kennedy School
- Prashanth V MIT Cambridge
- Palash Biswas University of Michigan
- Deep Rao Palepu Columbia Law School
- Andrea Neyra Nazarrett _
- Abhishek Patil University of Pennsylvania
- Adam Sherman Harvard Kennedy School
- Daniel O'Farrill Cortes Harvard Law School
- Shweta Chopra University of Pennsylvania
- Mayank Manuja MIT
- Laboni Bhattacharya University of Southern California
- Nirmita Mehra IIITD
- Namya Mahajan Harvard Business School
- Amshuly Chandran Stanford Law
- Chetkar Jha University of Pennsylvania
- Ananya Sen Carnegie Mellon University
- Sohini Chattopadhyay Columbia University
- Elisa Harrold Cambridge University
- Michael Anthony Turcios University of Southern California
- Michael Stellitano ramapo college
- Pegah Ebrahimi University of Michigan
- Udit Ranjan University of Minnesota
- Soumya Sinha The University of Chicago
- Dhruv Gupta University of Oxford
- Ravindra Saxena University of Pennsylvania
- Aanchal Sharma University of Pennsylvania
- Amruthesh Thirumalaiswamy University of Pennsylvania
- Sanjay Joshi Northern Arizona University
- Tom Jose University of Pennsylvania
- Pavneet Kaur Narang Northeastern University, Boston
- Damini Sharma University of Chicago
- Tanvi Grover Carnegie Mellon University
- Ruchi Mahadeshwar Brown University
- Roshan Zubair Mohammad University of Connecticut
- Oviya M Govindan UC Irvine
- Blanka Soulava Harvard Kennedy School
- Ahona Palchoudhuri Brown University
- Arighna Gupta University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Shohini Kundu University of Chicago
- Nidhaanjit Jain University of Chicago
- Smit Chitre Harvard University
- Kritika Vohra Harvard Law School
- Anna Marchenko UC Berkeley
- Soham Parikh University of Pennsylvania
- Prerna Srigyan UC Irvine
- Domenic Powell University of Pennsylvania Law School
- Sinjini Chatterjee University of California, Riverside
- Andrew Loh Harvard University
- Aksha Nanavati New York University
- Soumya Sankar University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Sasmira Matta University of Pennsylvania
- Preksha Naik California Institute of Technology
- Cathy GCC
- Sabareesh Nikhil Chinta Harvard Business School
- Sai Sathvik Nuthalapati Columbia university
- Asheley Siewnarine Harvard Kennedy School
- Suraj Nair UC Berkeley
- Jenisha Borah University of Chicago
- Shivam Salhotra Columbia University
- Sarika Mendu Harvard Business School
- Chelsea Columbia University
- Radhika Ghosal Harvard University
- Noopur Sen Harvard University
- Harvard South Asian Law Students Association Harvard Law School
- Ravi Teja Konkimalla University of Pennsylvania
- Aaron Mukerjee Harvard Law School
- Bansal Shah Texas A&M University
- Blanka Soulava HKS
- Ariel Ashtamker Harvard Law School
- Julia Anderson Harvard Kennedy School
- Isha Jain Harvard Law School
- Carly Margolis Harvard Law School
- Kyle Yoder Harvard Kennedy School
- Cynthia Ahmed Harvard Law School
- Nathan Lobel Harvard Law School
- Aditi Shah Harvard Law School
- Mackenzie Bouverat Harvard Law School
- Mohd Raghibul Haque Michigan State University
- Andrew Keefe Harvard Law School
- Priya Kamath Harvard Law School
- Kripa Dongol University of Colorado Boulder
- Suman Barua Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Ankita Gulati Columbia Law School
- Shaunna Rodrigues MESAAS, Columbia University
- Stuti Gupta The University of Iowa
- Aditi Sharma Boston University
- asmita aasaavari Department of Sociology, University of Connecticut
- Miguel Casillas Harvard Law School
- Siddhant Shandilya Columbia University
- Maura Hallisey University of Pennsylvania Law School
- Mallika Saharia Harvard Business School
- Jayanti Bhatia Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Mili Sanwalka Brown University
- Gilad Abiri Yale Law School/NYU Law
- Jaylia Yan Harvard Law and Kennedy School
- Smriti Iyer Harvard Kennedy School
- Kshitij Chaudhary Harvard Business School
- Preeti Pratishruti Dash Harvard Law School
- Nikhil Chacko University of California, Berkeley
- Zamzam Mohammed Harvard Law School
- Hima Bindu Bhardwaj Columbia University in the city of New York
- Srivastav Ranganathan Harvard University
- Pritika Gupta Columbia Business School
- Zeeshan Ahmad Carnegie Mellon University
- Ankur Mallick Carnegie Mellon University
- Nuwan Dias Harvard Law School
- Divya Chandramouli Harvard University
- Shreya Jain Harvard Law school
- Viraj Sawant University of California, Los Angeles
- Isha sengupta University of Pennsylvania
- Muhammed Tahir Patel Purdue University
- Pankti Harvard Law School
- Tejas Srinivasan Carnegie Mellon University
- Adi Raghunathan Harvard Business School
- Siddhant Talwar Tufts University
- Vasudha Sharma Harvard Law School
- Sumedh Kiran Deshpande Yale School of Management
- Hemanth Bharatha Chakravarthy Harvard College
- Neeraja Balakrishnan Harvard Law School
- Keerthana Medarametla Harvard Law School
- Pranav Mittal Harvard Law School
- Sneha Shenoi Harvard Law School
- Pankti Harvard Law school
- Rahul Bhatnagar University of Pennsylvania
- Aviroop Sengupta Columbia University
- Senjuti Mallick Tufts University
- Chitra Ram Indiana University Law
- Karan Tyagi Harvard University
- Antara Chakrabarti Columbia University
- Charles Hobbs Harvard Law School
- Shantanu Nevrekar Stanford University
- Shravya Mallavarapu Harvard University
- Soujanya Ganig Harvard University Graduate School of Education
- Kumar Raja HBS
- Sanchari Sen Purdue University
- Manvi Aggarwal University of Pennsylvania
- Shefali Agarwal The New School
- Syed Saad Ahmed University of Pennsylvania
- Sayan Pramanik The Wharton School
- Ishaa Baig Harvard Business school
- Shompa Choudhury Wharton
- Stephen Ipe Varghese The Wharton School (U. Penn)
- Varsha Bhattacharya Harvard Law School
▲▲लाइक कीजिये अपडेट रहिये
(receieved via email)००००००००००००००००
This comment has been removed by the author.ReplyDelete
बेहूदगी मत दिखलाओ। दंगा फसाद करने वाले कहीं के हो उनपर अवश्य कारवाई होगी। वो स्टूडेंट नही मुस्लिम दंगाई थे। अगर वो हार्वर्ड का भी निकला तो वहीं घुसकर पिछवाड़े पर डंडे पड़ेंगे ही। कैंपस से पथ्थरबाजी करनेवालों को घुस कर डंडा ही नहीं गोली मारी जाएगी। जो भी स्टूडेंट पब्लिक के लिए मुश्किलें पैदा करेगा उसको खत्म करना आवश्यक है।ReplyDelete