ईदगाह: मुंशी प्रेमचंद की अमर कहानी | Idgah by Munshi Premchand for Eid 2025

और सबसे ज्यादा प्रसन्न है हामिद। वह चार-पॉँच साल का गरीब सूरत, दुबला-पतला लड़का, जिसका बाप गत वर्ष हैजे की भेंट हो गया और मॉँ न जाने क्यों पीली होती-होती एक दिन मर गई। किसी को पता क्या बीमारी है। कहती तो कौन सुनने वाला था? दिल पर जो कुछ बीतती थी, वह दिल में ही सहती थी ओर जब न सहा गया,. तो संसार से विदा हो गई। अब हामिद अपनी बूढ़ी दादी अमीना की गोद में सोता है और उतना ही प्रसन्न है। उसके अब्बाजान रूपये कमाने गए हैं। बहुत-सी थैलियॉँ लेकर आऍंगे। अम्मीजान अल्लहा मियॉँ के घर से उसके लिए बड़ी अच्छी-अच्छी चीजें लाने गई हैं, इसलिए हामिद प्रसन्न है। आशा तो बड़ी चीज है, और फिर बच्चों की आशा! उनकी कल्पना तो राई का पर्वत बना लेती हे। हामिद के पॉंव में जूते नहीं हैं, सिर परएक पुरानी-धुरानी टोपी है, जिसका गोटा काला पड़ गया है, फिर भी वह प्रसन्न है। जब उसके अब्बाजान थैलियॉँ और अम्मीजान नियमतें लेकर आऍंगी, तो वह दिल से अरमान निकाल लेगा। तब देखेगा, मोहसिन, नूरे और सम्मी कहॉँ से उतने पैसे निकालेंगे।









अभागिन अमीना अपनी कोठरी में बैठी रो रही है। आज ईद का दिन, उसके घर में दाना नहीं! आज आबिद होता, तो क्या इसी तरह ईद आती ओर चली जाती! इस अन्धकार और निराशा में वह डूबी जा रही है। किसने बुलाया था इस निगोड़ी ईद को? इस घर में उसका काम नहीं, लेकिन हामिद! उसे किसी के मरने-जीने के क्या मतल? उसके अन्दर प्रकाश है, बाहर आशा। विपत्ति अपना सारा दलबल लेकर आये, हामिद की आनंद-भरी चितबन उसका विध्वसं कर देगी।





हामिद भीतर जाकर दादी से कहता है—तुम डरना नहीं अम्मॉँ, मै सबसे पहले आऊँगा। बिल्कुल न डरना।





अमीना का दिल कचोट रहा है। गॉँव के बच्चे अपने-अपने बाप के साथ जा रहे हैं। हामिद का बाप अमीना के सिवा और कौन है! उसे केसे अकेले मेले जाने दे? उस भीड़-भाड़ से बच्चा कहीं खो जाए तो क्या हो? नहीं, अमीना उसे यों न जाने देगी। नन्ही-सी जान! तीन कोस चलेगा कैसे? पैर में छाले पड़ जाऍंगे। जूते भी तो नहीं हैं। वह थोड़ी-थोड़ी दूर पर उसे गोद में ले लेती, लेकिन यहॉँ सेवैयॉँ कोन पकाएगा? पैसे होते तो लौटते-लोटते सब सामग्री जमा करके चटपट बना लेती। यहॉँ तो घंटों चीजें जमा करते लगेंगे। मॉँगे का ही तो भरोसा ठहरा। उस दिन फहीमन के कपड़े सिले थे। आठ आने पेसे मिले थे। उस उठन्नी को ईमान की तरह बचाती चली आती थी इसी ईद के लिए लेकिन कल ग्वालन सिर पर सवार हो गई तो क्या करती? हामिद के लिए कुछ नहीं हे, तो दो पैसे का दूध तो चाहिए ही। अब तो कुल दो आने पैसे बच रहे हैं। तीन पैसे हामिद की जेब में, पांच अमीना के बटुवें में। यही तो बिसात है और ईद का त्यौहार, अल्ला ही बेड़ा पर लगाए। धोबन और नाइन ओर मेहतरानी और चुड़िहारिन सभी तो आऍंगी। सभी को सेवेयॉँ चाहिए और थोड़ा किसी को ऑंखों नहीं लगता। किस-किस सें मुँह चुरायेगी? और मुँह क्यों चुराए? साल-भर का त्योंहार हैं। जिन्दगी खैरियत से रहें, उनकी तकदीर भी तो उसी के साथ है: बच्चे को खुदा सलामत रखे, यें दिन भी कट जाऍंगे।





गॉँव से मेला चला। ओर बच्चों के साथ हामिद भी जा रहा था। कभी सबके सब दौड़कर आगे निकल जाते। फिर किसी पेड़ के नींचे खड़े होकर साथ वालों का इंतजार करते। यह लोग क्यों इतना धीरे-धीरे चल रहे हैं? हामिद के पैरो में तो जैसे पर लग गए हैं। वह कभी थक सकता है? शहर का दामन आ गया। सड़क के दोनों ओर अमीरों के बगीचे हैं। पक्की चारदीवारी बनी हुई है। पेड़ो में आम और लीचियॉँ लगी हुई हैं। कभी-कभी कोई लड़का कंकड़ी उठाकर आम पर निशान लगाता हे। माली अंदर से गाली देता हुआ निंलता है। लड़के वहाँ से एक फलॉँग पर हैं। खूब हँस रहे हैं। माली को केसा उल्लू बनाया है।





बड़ी-बड़ी इमारतें आने लगीं। यह अदालत है, यह कालेज है, यह क्लब घर है। इतने बड़े कालेज में कितने लड़के पढ़ते होंगे? सब लड़के नहीं हैं जी! बड़े-बड़े आदमी हैं, सच! उनकी बड़ी-बड़ी मूँछे हैं। इतने बड़े हो गए, अभी तक पढ़ते जाते हैं। न जाने कब तक पढ़ेंगे ओर क्या करेंगे इतना पढ़कर! हामिद के मदरसे में दो-तीन बड़े-बड़े लड़के हें, बिल्कुल तीन कौड़ी के। रोज मार खाते हैं, काम से जी चुराने वाले। इस जगह भी उसी तरह के लोग होंगे ओर क्या। क्लब-घर में जादू होता है। सुना है, यहॉँ मुर्दो की खोपड़ियां दौड़ती हैं। और बड़े-बड़े तमाशे होते हें, पर किसी कोअंदर नहीं जाने देते। और वहॉँ शाम को साहब लोग खेलते हैं। बड़े-बड़े आदमी खेलते हें, मूँछो-दाढ़ी वाले। और मेमें भी खेलती हैं, सच! हमारी अम्मॉँ को यह दे दो, क्या नाम है, बैट, तो उसे पकड़ ही न सके। घुमाते ही लुढ़क जाऍं।





महमूद ने कहा—हमारी अम्मीजान का तो हाथ कॉँपने लगे, अल्ला कसम।





मोहसिन बोल—चलों, मनों आटा पीस डालती हैं। जरा-सा बैट पकड़ लेगी, तो हाथ कॉँपने लगेंगे! सौकड़ों घड़े पानी रोज निकालती हैं। पॉँच घड़े तो तेरी भैंस पी जाती है। किसी मेम को एक घड़ा पानी भरना पड़े, तो ऑंखों तक अँधेरी आ जाए।





महमूद—लेकिन दौड़तीं तो नहीं, उछल-कूद तो नहीं सकतीं।





मोहसिन—हॉँ, उछल-कूद तो नहीं सकतीं; लेकिन उस दिन मेरी गाय खुल गई थी और चौधरी के खेत में जा पड़ी थी, अम्मॉँ इतना तेज दौड़ी कि में उन्हें न पा सका, सच।





आगे चले। हलवाइयों की दुकानें शुरू हुई। आज खूब सजी हुई थीं। इतनी मिठाइयॉँ कौन खाता? देखो न, एक-एक दूकान पर मनों होंगी। सुना है, रात को जिन्नात आकर खरीद ले जाते हैं। अब्बा कहते थें कि आधी रात को एक आदमी हर दूकान पर जाता है और जितना माल बचा होता है, वह तुलवा लेता है और सचमुच के रूपये देता है, बिल्कुल ऐसे ही रूपये।





हामिद को यकीन न आया—ऐसे रूपये जिन्नात को कहॉँ से मिल जाऍंगी?





मोहसिन ने कहा—जिन्नात को रूपये की क्या कमी? जिस खजाने में चाहें चले जाऍं। लोहे के दरवाजे तक उन्हें नहीं रोक सकते जनाब, आप हैं किस फेर में! हीरे-जवाहरात तक उनके पास रहते हैं। जिससे खुश हो गए, उसे टोकरों जवाहरात दे दिए। अभी यहीं बैठे हें, पॉँच मिनट में कलकत्ता पहुँच जाऍं।





हामिद ने फिर पूछा—जिन्नात बहुत बड़े-बड़े होते हैं?





मोहसिन—एक-एक सिर आसमान के बराबर होता है जी! जमीन पर खड़ा हो जाए तो उसका सिर आसमान से जा लगे, मगर चाहे तो एक लोटे में घुस जाए।

















हामिद—लोग उन्हें केसे खुश करते होंगे? कोई मुझे यह मंतर बता दे तो एक जिनन को खुश कर लूँ।





मोहसिन—अब यह तो न जानता, लेकिन चौधरी साहब के काबू में बहुत-से जिन्नात हैं। कोई चीज चोरी जाए चौधरी साहब उसका पता लगा देंगे ओर चोर का नाम बता देगें। जुमराती का बछवा उस दिन खो गया था। तीन दिन हैरान हुए, कहीं न मिला तब झख मारकर चौधरी के पास गए। चौधरी ने तुरन्त बता दिया, मवेशीखाने में है और वहीं मिला। जिन्नात आकर उन्हें सारे जहान की खबर दे जाते हैं।





अब उसकी समझ में आ गया कि चौधरी के पास क्यों इतना धन है और क्यों उनका इतना सम्मान है।





आगे चले। यह पुलिस लाइन है। यहीं सब कानिसटिबिल कवायद करते हैं। रैटन! फाय फो! रात को बेचारे घूम-घूमकर पहरा देते हैं, नहीं चोरियॉँ हो जाऍं। मोहसिन ने प्रतिवाद किया—यह कानिसटिबिल पहरा देते हें? तभी तुम बहुत जानते हों अजी हजरत, यह चोरी करते हैं। शहर के जितने चोर-डाकू हें, सब इनसे मुहल्ले में जाकर ‘जागते रहो! जाते रहो!’ पुकारते हें। तभी इन लोगों के पास इतने रूपये आते हें। मेरे मामू एक थाने में कानिसटिबिल हें। बरस रूपया महीना पाते हें, लेकिन पचास रूपये घर भेजते हें। अल्ला कसम! मैंने एक बार पूछा था कि मामू, आप इतने रूपये कहॉँ से पाते हैं? हँसकर कहने लगे—बेटा, अल्लाह देता है। फिर आप ही बोले—हम लोग चाहें तो एक दिन में लाखों मार लाऍं। हम तो इतना ही लेते हैं, जिसमें अपनी बदनामी न हो और नौकरी न चली जाए।





हामिद ने पूछा—यह लोग चोरी करवाते हैं, तो कोई इन्हें पकड़ता नहीं?





मोहसिन उसकी नादानी पर दया दिखाकर बोला..अरे, पागल! इन्हें कौन पकड़ेगा! पकड़ने वाले तो यह लोग खुद हैं, लेकिन अल्लाह, इन्हें सजा भी खूब देता है। हराम का माल हराम में जाता है। थोड़े ही दिन हुए, मामू के घर में आग लग गई। सारी लेई-पूँजी जल गई। एक बरतन तक न बचा। कई दिन पेड़ के नीचे सोए, अल्ला कसम, पेड़ के नीचे! फिरन जाने कहॉँ से एक सौ कर्ज लाए तो बरतन-भॉँड़े आए।





हामिद—एक सौ तो पचार से ज्यादा होते है?





‘कहॉँ पचास, कहॉँ एक सौ। पचास एक थैली-भर होता है। सौ तो दो थैलियों में भी न आऍं?





अब बस्ती घनी होने लगी। ईइगाह जाने वालो की टोलियॉँ नजर आने लगी। एक से एक भड़कीले वस्त्र पहने हुए। कोई इक्के-तॉँगे पर सवार, कोई मोटर पर, सभी इत्र में बसे, सभी के दिलों में उमंग। ग्रामीणों का यह छोटा-सा दल अपनी विपन्नता से बेखबर, सन्तोष ओर धैर्य में मगन चला जा रहा था। बच्चों के लिए नगर की सभी चीजें अनोखी थीं। जिस चीज की ओर ताकते, ताकते ही रह जाते और पीछे से आर्न की आवाज होने पर भी न चेतते। हामिद तो मोटर के नीचे जाते-जाते बचा।





सहसा ईदगाह नजर आई। ऊपर इमली के घने वृक्षों की छाया हे। नाचे पक्का फर्श है, जिस पर जाजम ढिछा हुआ है। और रोजेदारों की पंक्तियॉँ एक के पीछे एक न जाने कहॉँ वक चली गई हैं, पक्की जगत के नीचे तक, जहॉँ जाजम भी नहीं है। नए आने वाले आकर पीछे की कतार में खड़े हो जाते हैं। आगे जगह नहीं हे। यहॉँ कोई धन और पद नहीं देखता। इस्लाम की निगाह में सब बराबर हें। इन ग्रामीणों ने भी वजू किया ओर पिछली पंक्ति में खड़े हो गए। कितना सुन्दर संचालन है, कितनी सुन्दर व्यवस्था! लाखों सिर एक साथ सिजदे में झुक जाते हैं, फिर सबके सब एक साथ खड़े हो जाते हैं, एक साथ झुकते हें, और एक साथ खड़े हो जाते हैं, एक साथ खड़े हो जाते हैं, एक साथ झुकते हें, और एक साथ खड़े हो जाते हैं, कई बार यही क्रिया होती हे, जैसे बिजली की लाखों बत्तियाँ एक साथ प्रदीप्त हों और एक साथ बुझ जाऍं, और यही ग्रम चलता, रहे। कितना अपूर्व दृश्य था, जिसकी सामूहिक क्रियाऍं, विस्तार और अनंतता हृदय को श्रद्धा, गर्व और आत्मानंद से भर देती थीं, मानों भ्रातृत्व का एक सूत्र इन समस्त आत्माओं को एक लड़ी में पिरोए हुए हैं।





2





नमाज खत्म हो गई। लोग आपस में गले मिल रहे हैं। तब मिठाई और खिलौने की दूकान पर धावा होता है। ग्रामीणों का यह दल इस विषय में बालकों से कम उत्साही नहीं है। यह देखो, हिंडोला हें एक पैसा देकर चढ़ जाओ। कभी आसमान पर जाते हुए मालूम होगें, कभी जमीन पर गिरते हुए। यह चर्खी है, लकड़ी के हाथी, घोड़े, ऊँट, छड़ो में लटके हुए हैं। एक पेसा देकर बैठ जाओं और पच्चीस चक्करों का मजा लो। महमूद और मोहसिन ओर नूरे ओर सम्मी इन घोड़ों ओर ऊँटो पर बैठते हें। हामिद दूर खड़ा है। तीन ही पैसे तो उसके पास हैं। अपने कोष का एक तिहाई जरा-सा चक्कर खाने के लिए नहीं दे सकता।





सब चर्खियों से उतरते हैं। अब खिलौने लेंगे। अधर दूकानों की कतार लगी हुई है। तरह-तरह के खिलौने हैं—सिपाही और गुजरिया, राज ओर वकी, भिश्ती और धोबिन और साधु। वह! कत्ते सुन्दर खिलोने हैं। अब बोला ही चाहते हैं। महमूद सिपाही लेता हे, खाकी वर्दी और लाल पगड़ीवाला, कंधें पर बंदूक रखे हुए, मालूम होता हे, अभी कवायद किए चला आ रहा है। मोहसिन को भिश्ती पसंद आया। कमर झुकी हुई है, ऊपर मशक रखे हुए हैं मशक का मुँह एक हाथ से पकड़े हुए है। कितना प्रसन्न है! शायद कोई गीत गा रहा है। बस, मशक से पानी अड़ेला ही चाहता है। नूरे को वकील से प्रेम हे। कैसी विद्वत्ता हे उसके मुख पर! काला चोगा, नीचे सफेद अचकन, अचकन के सामने की जेब में घड़ी, सुनहरी जंजीर, एक हाथ में कानून का पौथा लिये हुए। मालूम होता है, अभी किसी अदालत से जिरह या बहस किए चले आ रहे है। यह सब दो-दो पैसे के खिलौने हैं। हामिद के पास कुल तीन पैसे हैं, इतने महँगे खिलौन वह केसे ले? खिलौना कहीं हाथ से छूट पड़े तो चूर-चूर हो जाए। जरा पानी पड़े तो सारा रंग घुल जाए। ऐसे खिलौने लेकर वह क्या करेगा, किस काम के!





मोहसिन कहता है—मेरा भिश्ती रोज पानी दे जाएगा सॉँझ-सबेरे





महमूद—और मेरा सिपाही घर का पहरा देगा कोई चोर आएगा, तो फौरन बंदूक से फैर कर देगा।





नूरे—ओर मेरा वकील खूब मुकदमा लड़ेगा।





सम्मी—ओर मेरी धोबिन रोज कपड़े धोएगी।





हामिद खिलौनों की निंदा करता है—मिट्टी ही के तो हैं, गिरे तो चकनाचूर हो जाऍं, लेकिन ललचाई हुई ऑंखों से खिलौनों को देख रहा है और चाहता है कि जरा देर के लिए उन्हें हाथ में ले सकता। उसके हाथ अनायास ही लपकते हें, लेकिन लड़के इतने त्यागी नहीं होते हें, विशेषकर जब अभी नया शौक है। हामिद ललचता रह जाता है।

खिलौने के बाद मिठाइयाँ आती हैं। किसी ने रेवड़ियॉँ ली हें, किसी ने गुलाबजामुन किसी ने सोहन हलवा। मजे से खा रहे हैं। हामिद बिरादरी से पृथक् है। अभागे के पास तीन पैसे हैं। क्यों नहीं कुछ लेकर खाता? ललचाई ऑंखों से सबक ओर देखता है।





मोहसिन कहता है—हामिद रेवड़ी ले जा, कितनी खुशबूदार है!





हामिद को सदेंह हुआ, ये केवल क्रूर विनोद हें मोहसिन इतना उदार नहीं है, लेकिन यह जानकर भी वह उसके पास जाता है। मोहसिन दोने से एक रेवड़ी निकालकर हामिद की ओर बढ़ाता है। हामिद हाथ फैलाता है। मोहसिन रेवड़ी अपने मुँह में रख लेता है। महमूद नूरे ओर सम्मी खूब तालियॉँ बजा-बजाकर हँसते हैं। हामिद खिसिया जाता है।





मोहसिन—अच्छा, अबकी जरूर देंगे हामिद, अल्लाह कसम, ले जा।





हामिद—रखे रहो। क्या मेरे पास पैसे नहीं है?





सम्मी—तीन ही पेसे तो हैं। तीन पैसे में क्या-क्या लोगें?





महमूद—हमसे गुलाबजामुन ले जाओ हामिद। मोहमिन बदमाश है।





हामिद—मिठाई कौन बड़ी नेमत है। किताब में इसकी कितनी बुराइयॉँ लिखी हैं।





मोहसिन—लेकिन दिन मे कह रहे होगे कि मिले तो खा लें। अपने पैसे क्यों नहीं निकालते?





महमूद—इस समझते हें, इसकी चालाकी। जब हमारे सारे पैसे खर्च हो जाऍंगे, तो हमें ललचा-ललचाकर खाएगा।





मिठाइयों के बाद कुछ दूकानें लोहे की चीजों की, कुछ गिलट और कुछ नकली गहनों की। लड़कों के लिए यहॉँ कोई आकर्षण न था। वे सब आगे बढ़ जाते हैं, हामिद लोहे की दुकान पररूक जात हे। कई चिमटे रखे हुए थे। उसे ख्याल आया, दादी के पास चिमटा नहीं है। तबे से रोटियॉँ उतारती हैं, तो हाथ जल जाता है। अगर वह चिमटा ले जाकर दादी को दे दे तो वह कितना प्रसन्न होगी! फिर उनकी ऊगलियॉँ कभी न जलेंगी। घर में एक काम की चीज हो जाएगी। खिलौने से क्या फायदा? व्यर्थ में पैसे खराब होते हैं। जरा देर ही तो खुशी होती है। फिर तो खिलौने को कोई ऑंख उठाकर नहीं देखता। यह तो घर पहुँचते-पहुँचते टूट-फूट बराबर हो जाऍंगे। चिमटा कितने काम की चीज है। रोटियॉँ तवे से उतार लो, चूल्हें में सेंक लो। कोई आग मॉँगने आये तो चटपट चूल्हे से आग निकालकर उसे दे दो। अम्मॉँ बेचारी को कहॉँ फुरसत हे कि बाजार आऍं और इतने पैसे ही कहॉँ मिलते हैं? रोज हाथ जला लेती हैं।





हामिद के साथी आगे बढ़ गए हैं। सबील पर सबके सब शर्बत पी रहे हैं। देखो, सब कतने लालची हैं। इतनी मिठाइयॉँ लीं, मुझे किसी ने एक भी न दी। उस पर कहते है, मेरे साथ खेलो। मेरा यह काम करों। अब अगर किसी ने कोई काम करने को कहा, तो पूछूँगा। खाऍं मिठाइयॉँ, आप मुँह सड़ेगा, फोड़े-फुन्सियॉं निकलेंगी, आप ही जबान चटोरी हो जाएगी। तब घर से पैसे चुराऍंगे और मार खाऍंगे। किताब में झूठी बातें थोड़े ही लिखी हें। मेरी जबान क्यों खराब होगी? अम्मॉँ चिमटा देखते ही दौड़कर मेरे हाथ से ले लेंगी और कहेंगी—मेरा बच्चा अम्मॉँ के लिए चिमटा लाया है। कितना अच्छा लड़का है। इन लोगों के खिलौने पर कौन इन्हें दुआऍं देगा? बड़ों का दुआऍं सीधे अल्लाह के दरबार में पहुँचती हैं, और तुरंत सुनी जाती हैं। में भी इनसे मिजाज क्यों सहूँ? मैं गरीब सही, किसी से कुछ मॉँगने तो नहीं जाते। आखिर अब्बाजान कभीं न कभी आऍंगे। अम्मा भी ऑंएगी ही। फिर इन लोगों से पूछूँगा, कितने खिलौने लोगे? एक-एक को टोकरियों खिलौने दूँ और दिखा हूँ कि दोस्तों के साथ इस तरह का सलूक किया जात है। यह नहीं कि एक पैसे की रेवड़ियॉँ लीं, तो चिढ़ा-चिढ़ाकर खाने लगे। सबके सब हँसेंगे कि हामिद ने चिमटा लिया है। हंसें! मेरी बला से! उसने दुकानदार से पूछा—यह चिमटा कितने का है?





दुकानदार ने उसकी ओर देखा और कोई आदमी साथ न देखकर कहा—तुम्हारे काम का नहीं है जी!





‘बिकाऊ है कि नहीं?’





‘बिकाऊ क्यों नहीं है? और यहॉँ क्यों लाद लाए हैं?’





तो बताते क्यों नहीं, कै पैसे का है?’





‘छ: पैसे लगेंगे।‘





हामिद का दिल बैठ गया।





‘ठीक-ठीक पॉँच पेसे लगेंगे, लेना हो लो, नहीं चलते बनो।‘





हामिद ने कलेजा मजबूत करके कहा तीन पैसे लोगे?





यह कहता हुआ व आगे बढ़ गया कि दुकानदार की घुड़कियॉँ न सुने। लेकिन दुकानदार ने घुड़कियॉँ नहीं दी। बुलाकर चिमटा दे दिया। हामिद ने उसे इस तरह कंधे पर रखा, मानों बंदूक है और शान से अकड़ता हुआ संगियों के पास आया। जरा सुनें, सबके सब क्या-क्या आलोचनाऍं करते हैं!





मोहसिन ने हँसकर कहा—यह चिमटा क्यों लाया पगले, इसे क्या करेगा?





हामिद ने चिमटे को जमीन पर पटकर कहा—जरा अपना भिश्ती जमीन पर गिरा दो। सारी पसलियॉँ चूर-चूर हो जाऍं बचा की।





महमूद बोला—तो यह चिमटा कोई खिलौना है?





हामिद—खिलौना क्यों नही है! अभी कन्धे पर रखा, बंदूक हो गई। हाथ में ले लिया, फकीरों का चिमटा हो गया। चाहूँ तो इससे मजीरे काकाम ले सकता हूँ। एक चिमटा जमा दूँ, तो तुम लोगों के सारे खिलौनों की जान निकल जाए। तुम्हारे खिलौने कितना ही जोर लगाऍं, मेरे चिमटे का बाल भी बॉंका नही कर सकतें मेरा बहादुर शेर है चिमटा।





सम्मी ने खँजरी ली थी। प्रभावित होकर बोला—मेरी खँजरी से बदलोगे? दो आने की है।





हामिद ने खँजरी की ओर उपेक्षा से देखा-मेरा चिमटा चाहे तो तुम्हारी खॅजरी का पेट फाड़ डाले। बस, एक चमड़े की झिल्ली लगा दी, ढब-ढब बोलने लगी। जरा-सा पानी लग जाए तो खत्म हो जाए। मेरा बहादुर चिमटा आग में, पानी में, ऑंधी में, तूफान में बराबर डटा खड़ा रहेगा।





चिमटे ने सभी को मोहित कर लिया, अब पैसे किसके पास धरे हैं? फिर मेले से दूर निकल आए हें, नौ कब के बज गए, धूप तेज हो रही है। घर पहुंचने की जल्दी हो रही हे। बाप से जिद भी करें, तो चिमटा नहीं मिल सकता। हामिद है बड़ा चालाक। इसीलिए बदमाश ने अपने पैसे बचा रखे थे।





अब बालकों के दो दल हो गए हैं। मोहसिन, महमद, सम्मी और नूरे एक तरफ हैं, हामिद अकेला दूसरी तरफ। शास्त्रर्थ हो रहा है। सम्मी तो विधर्मी हा गया! दूसरे पक्ष से जा मिला, लेकिन मोहनि, महमूद और नूरे भी हामिद से एक-एक, दो-दो साल बड़े होने पर भी हामिद के आघातों से आतंकित हो उठे हैं। उसके पास न्याय का बल है और नीति की शक्ति। एक ओर मिट्टी है, दूसरी ओर लोहा, जो इस वक्त अपने को फौलाद कह रहा है। वह अजेय है, घातक है। अगर कोई शेर आ जाए मियॉँ भिश्ती के छक्के छूट जाऍं, जो मियॉँ सिपाही मिट्टी की बंदूक छोड़कर भागे, वकील साहब की नानी मर जाए, चोगे में मुंह छिपाकर जमीन पर लेट जाऍं। मगर यह चिमटा, यह बहादुर, यह रूस्तमे-हिंद लपककर शेर की गरदन पर सवार हो जाएगा और उसकी ऑंखे निकाल लेगा।





मोहसिन ने एड़ी—चोटी का जारे लगाकर कहा—अच्छा, पानी तो नहीं भर सकता?





हामिद ने चिमटे को सीधा खड़ा करके कहा—भिश्ती को एक डांट बताएगा, तो दौड़ा हुआ पानी लाकर उसके द्वार पर छिड़कने लगेगा।





मोहसिन परास्त हो गया, पर महमूद ने कुमुक पहुँचाई—अगर बचा पकड़ जाऍं तो अदालम में बॅधे-बँधे फिरेंगे। तब तो वकील साहब के पैरों पड़ेगे।





हामिद इस प्रबल तर्क का जवाब न दे सका। उसने पूछा—हमें पकड़ने कौने आएगा?





नूरे ने अकड़कर कहा—यह सिपाही बंदूकवाला।





हामिद ने मुँह चिढ़ाकर कहा—यह बेचारे हम बहादुर रूस्तमे—हिंद को पकड़ेगें! अच्छा लाओ, अभी जरा कुश्ती हो जाए। इसकी सूरत देखकर दूर से भागेंगे। पकड़ेगें क्या बेचारे!





मोहसिन को एक नई चोट सूझ गई—तुम्हारे चिमटे का मुँह रोज आग में जलेगा।





उसने समझा था कि हामिद लाजवाब हो जाएगा, लेकिन यह बात न हुई। हामिद ने तुरंत जवाब दिया—आग में बहादुर ही कूदते हैं जनाब, तुम्हारे यह वकील, सिपाही और भिश्ती लैडियों की तरह घर में घुस जाऍंगे। आग में वह काम है, जो यह रूस्तमे-हिन्द ही कर सकता है।





महमूद ने एक जोर लगाया—वकील साहब कुरसी—मेज पर बैठेगे, तुम्हारा चिमटा तो बाबरचीखाने में जमीन पर पड़ा रहने के सिवा और क्या कर सकता है?





इस तर्क ने सम्मी औरनूरे को भी सजी कर दिया! कितने ठिकाने की बात कही हे पट्ठे ने! चिमटा बावरचीखाने में पड़ा रहने के सिवा और क्या कर सकता है?





हामिद को कोई फड़कता हुआ जवाब न सूझा, तो उसने धॉँधली शुरू की—मेरा चिमटा बावरचीखाने में नही रहेगा। वकील साहब कुर्सी पर बैठेगें, तो जाकर उन्हे जमीन पर पटक देगा और उनका कानून उनके पेट में डाल देगा।





बात कुछ बनी नही। खाल गाली-गलौज थी, लेकिन कानून को पेट में डालनेवाली बात छा गई। ऐसी छा गई कि तीनों सूरमा मुँह ताकते रह गए मानो कोई धेलचा कानकौआ किसी गंडेवाले कनकौए को काट गया हो। कानून मुँह से बाहर निकलने वाली चीज हे। उसको पेट के अन्दर डाल दिया जाना बेतुकी-सी बात होने पर भी कुछ नयापन रखती हे। हामिद ने मैदान मार लिया। उसका चिमटा रूस्तमे-हिन्द हे। अब इसमें मोहसिन, महमूद नूरे, सम्मी किसी को भी आपत्ति नहीं हो सकती।





विजेता को हारनेवालों से जो सत्कार मिलना स्वाभविक है, वह हामिद को भी मिल। औरों ने तीन-तीन, चार-चार आने पैसे खर्च किए, पर कोई काम की चीज न ले सके। हामिद ने तीन पैसे में रंग जमा लिया। सच ही तो है, खिलौनों का क्या भरोसा? टूट-फूट जाऍंगी। हामिद का चिमटा तो बना रहेगा बरसों?





संधि की शर्ते तय होने लगीं। मोहसिन ने कहा—जरा अपना चिमटा दो, हम भी देखें। तुम हमार भिश्ती लेकर देखो।

महमूद और नूरे ने भी अपने-अपने खिलौने पेश किए।





हामिद को इन शर्तो को मानने में कोई आपत्ति न थी। चिमटा बारी-बारी से सबके हाथ में गया, और उनके खिलौने बारी-बारी से हामिद के हाथ में आए। कितने खूबसूरत खिलौने हैं।





हामिद ने हारने वालों के ऑंसू पोंछे—मैं तुम्हे चिढ़ा रहा था, सच! यह चिमटा भला, इन खिलौनों की क्या बराबर करेगा, मालूम होता है, अब बोले, अब बोले।





लेकिन मोहसनि की पार्टी को इस दिलासे से संतोष नहीं होता। चिमटे का सिल्का खूब बैठ गया है। चिपका हुआ टिकट अब पानी से नहीं छूट रहा है।





मोहसिन—लेकिन इन खिलौनों के लिए कोई हमें दुआ तो न देगा?





महमूद—दुआ को लिय फिरते हो। उल्टे मार न पड़े। अम्मां जरूर कहेंगी कि मेले में यही मिट्टी के खिलौने मिले?





हामिद को स्वीकार करना पड़ा कि खिलौनों को देखकर किसी की मां इतनी खुश न होगी, जितनी दादी चिमटे को देखकर होंगी। तीन पैसों ही में तो उसे सब-कुछ करना था ओर उन पैसों के इस उपयों पर पछतावे की बिल्कुल जरूरत न थी। फिर अब तो चिमटा रूस्तमें—हिन्द हे ओर सभी खिलौनों का बादशाह।





रास्ते में महमूद को भूख लगी। उसके बाप ने केले खाने को दियें। महमून ने केवल हामिद को साझी बनाया। उसके अन्य मित्र मुंह ताकते रह गए। यह उस चिमटे का प्रसाद थां।





3





ग्यारह बजे गॉँव में हलचल मच गई। मेलेवाले आ गए। मोहसिन की छोटी बहन दौड़कर भिश्ती उसके हाथ से छीन लिया और मारे खुशी के जा उछली, तो मियॉं भिश्ती नीचे आ रहे और सुरलोक सिधारे। इस पर भाई-बहन में मार-पीट हुई। दानों खुब रोए। उसकी अम्मॉँ यह शोर सुनकर बिगड़ी और दोनों को ऊपर से दो-दो चॉँटे और लगाए।





मियॉँ नूरे के वकील का अंत उनके प्रतिष्ठानुकूल इससे ज्यादा गौरवमय हुआ। वकील जमीन पर या ताक पर हो नहीं बैठ सकता। उसकी मर्यादा का विचार तो करना ही होगा। दीवार में खूँटियाँ गाड़ी गई। उन पर लकड़ी का एक पटरा रखा गया। पटरे पर कागज का कालीन बिदाया गया। वकील साहब राजा भोज की भाँति सिंहासन पर विराजे। नूरे ने उन्हें पंखा झलना शुरू किया। आदालतों में खर की टट्टियॉँ और बिजली के पंखे रहते हें। क्या यहॉँ मामूली पंखा भी न हो! कानून की गर्मी दिमाग पर चढ़ जाएगी कि नहीं? बॉँस कापंखा आया ओर नूरे हवा करने लगें मालूम नहीं, पंखे की हवा से या पंखे की चोट से वकील साहब स्वर्गलोक से मृत्युलोक में आ रहे और उनका माटी का चोला माटी में मिल गया! फिर बड़े जोर-शोर से मातम हुआ और वकील साहब की अस्थि घूरे पर डाल दी गई।

अब रहा महमूद का सिपाही। उसे चटपट गॉँव का पहरा देने का चार्ज मिल गया, लेकिन पुलिस का सिपाही कोई साधारण व्यक्ति तो नहीं, जो अपने पैरों चलें वह पालकी पर चलेगा। एक टोकरी आई, उसमें कुछ लाल रंग के फटे-पुराने चिथड़े बिछाए गए जिसमें सिपाही साहब आराम से लेटे। नूरे ने यह टोकरी उठाई और अपने द्वार का चक्कर लगाने लगे। उनके दोनों छोटे भाई सिपाही की तरह ‘छोनेवाले, जागते लहो’ पुकारते चलते हें। मगर रात तो अँधेरी होनी चाहिए, नूरे को ठोकर लग जाती है। टोकरी उसके हाथ से छूटकर गिर पड़ती है और मियॉँ सिपाही अपनी बन्दूक लिये जमीन पर आ जाते हैं और उनकी एक टॉँग में विकार आ जाता है।





महमूद को आज ज्ञात हुआ कि वह अच्छा डाक्टर है। उसको ऐसा मरहम मिला गया है जिससे वह टूटी टॉँग को आनन-फानन जोड़ सकता हे। केवल गूलर का दूध चाहिए। गूलर का दूध आता है। टाँग जावब दे देती है। शल्य-क्रिया असफल हुई, तब उसकी दूसरी टाँग भी तोड़ दी जाती है। अब कम-से-कम एक जगह आराम से बैठ तो सकता है। एक टॉँग से तो न चल सकता था, न बैठ सकता था। अब वह सिपाही संन्यासी हो गया है। अपनी जगह पर बैठा-बैठा पहरा देता है। कभी-कभी देवता भी बन जाता है। उसके सिर का झालरदार साफा खुरच दिया गया है। अब उसका जितना रूपांतर चाहों, कर सकते हो। कभी-कभी तो उससे बाट का काम भी लिया जाता है।





अब मियॉँ हामिद का हाल सुनिए। अमीना उसकी आवाज सुनते ही दौड़ी और उसे गोद में उठाकर प्यार करने लगी। सहसा उसके हाथ में चिमटा देखकर वह चौंकी।





‘यह चिमटा कहॉं था?’





‘मैंने मोल लिया है।‘





‘कै पैसे में?





‘तीन पैसे दिये।‘





अमीना ने छाती पीट ली। यह कैसा बेसमझ लड़का है कि दोपहर हुआ, कुछ खाया न पिया। लाया क्या, चिमटा! ‘सारे मेले में तुझे और कोई चीज न मिली, जो यह लोहे का चिमटा उठा लाया?’





हामिद ने अपराधी-भाव से कहा—तुम्हारी उँगलियॉँ तवे से जल जाती थीं, इसलिए मैने इसे लिया।





बुढ़िया का क्रोध तुरन्त स्नेह में बदल गया, और स्नेह भी वह नहीं, जो प्रगल्भ होता हे और अपनी सारी कसक शब्दों में बिखेर देता है। यह मूक स्नेह था, खूब ठोस, रस और स्वाद से भरा हुआ। बच्चे में कितना व्याग, कितना सदभाव और कितना विवेक है! दूसरों को खिलौने लेते और मिठाई खाते देखकर इसका मन कितना ललचाया होगा? इतना जब्त इससे हुआ कैसे? वहॉँ भी इसे अपनी बुढ़िया दादी की याद बनी रही। अमीना का मन गदगद हो गया।





और अब एक बड़ी विचित्र बात हुई। हामिद कें इस चिमटे से भी विचित्र। बच्चे हामिद ने बूढ़े हामिद का पार्ट खेला था। बुढ़िया अमीना बालिका अमीना बन गई। वह रोने लगी। दामन फैलाकर हामिद को दुआऍं देती जाती थी और आँसूं की बड़ी-बड़ी बूंदे गिराती जाती थी। हामिद इसका रहस्य क्या समझता!









IDGAH FESTIVAL OF EID

~ Munchi Premchand

Translator Kushwant Singh





A full thirty days after Ramadan comes Eid. How wonderful and beautiful is the morning of Eid! The trees look greener, the field more festive, the sky has a lovely pink glow. Look at the sun! It comes up brighter and more dazzling than before to wish the world a very happy Eid. The village is agog with excitement. Everyone is up early to go to the Eidgah mosque. One finds a button missing from his shirt and is hurrying to his neighbour's house for thread and needle. Another finds that the leather of his shoes has become hard and is running to the oil-press for oil to grease it. They are dumping fodder before their oxen because by the time they get back from the Eidgah it may be late afternoon. It is a good three miles from the village. There will also be hundreds of people to greet and chat with; they would certainly not be finished before midday.





The boys are more excited than the others. Some of them kept only one fast--and that only till noon. Some didn't even do that. But no one can deny them the joy of going to the Eidgah. Fasting is for the grown-ups and the aged. For the boys it is only the day of Eid. They have been talking about it all the time. At long last the day has come. And now they are impatient with people for not hurrying up. They have no concern with things that have to be done. They are not bothered whether or not there is enough milk and sugar for the vermicelli pudding. All they want is to eat the pudding. They have no idea why Abbajan is out of breath running to the house of Chaudhri Karim Ali. They don't know that if the Chaudhri were to change his mind he could turn the festive day of Eid into a day of mourning. Their pockets bulge with coins like the stomach of the pot-bellied Kubera, the Hindu God of Wealth. They are forever taking the treasure out of their pockets, counting and recounting it before putting it back. Mahmood counts "One, two, ten, twelve"--he has twelve pice. Mohsin has "One, two, three, eight, nine, fifteen" pice. Out of this countless hoard they will buy countless things: toys, sweets, paper-pipes, rubber balls--and much else.





The happiest of the boys is Hamid. He is only four; poorly dressed, thin and famished-looking. His father died last year of cholera. Then his mother wasted away and, without anyone finding out what had ailed her she also died. Now Hamid sleeps in Granny Ameena's lap and is as happy as a lark. She tells him that his father has gone to earn money and will return with sack loads of silver. And that his mother has gone to Allah to get lovely gifts for him. This makes Hamid very happy. It is great to live on hope; for a child there is nothing like hope. A child's imagination can turn a mustard seed into a mountain. Hamid has no shoes on his feet; the cap on his head is soiled and tattered; its gold thread has turned black. Nevertheless Hamid is happy. He knows that when his father comes back with sacks full of silver and his mother with gifts from Allah he will be able to fulfil all his heart's desires. Then he will have more than Mahmood, Mohsin, Noorey and Sammi.





In her hovel the unfortunate Ameena sheds bitter tears. It is Eid and she does not have even a handful of grain. Only if her Abid were there, it would have been a different kind of Eid!





Hamid goes to his grandmother and says, "Granny, don't you fret over me! I will be the first to get back. Don't worry!"





Ameena is sad. Other boys are going out with their fathers. She is the only 'father' Hamid has. How can she let him go to the fair all by himself? What if he gets lost in the crowd? No, she must not lose her precious little soul! How can he walk three miles? He doesn't even have a pair of shoes. He will get blisters on his feet. If she went along with him she could pick him up now and then. But then who would be there to cook the vermicelli? If only she had the money she could have bought the ingredients on the way back and quickly made the pudding. In the village it would take her many hours to get everything. The only way out was to ask someone for them.





The villagers leave in one party. With the boys is Hamid. They run on ahead of the elders and wait for them under a tree. Why do the oldies drag their feet? And Hamid is like one with wings on his feet. How could anyone think he would get tired?





They reach the suburbs of the town. On both sides of the road are mansions of the rich enclosed all around by thick, high walls. In the gardens mango and leechee trees are laden with fruit. A boy hurls a stone at a mango tree. The gardener rushes out screaming abuses at them. By then the boys are furlongs out of his reach and roaring with laughter. What a silly ass they make of the gardener!





Then come big buildings: the law courts, the college and the club. How many boys would there be in this big college? No sir, they are not all boys! Some are grown-up men. They sport enormous moustaches. What are such grown-up men going on studying for? How long will they go on doing so? What will they do with all their knowledge? There are only two or three grown-up boys in Hamid's school. Absolute duds they are too! They get a thrashing every day because they do not work at all. These college fellows must be the same type--why else should they be there! And the Masonic Lodge. They perform magic there. It is rumoured that they make human skulls move about and do other kinds of weird things. No wonder they don't let in outsiders! And the white folk play games in the evenings. Grown-up men, men with moustaches and beards playing games! And not only they, but even their Memsahibs! That's the honest truth! You give my Granny that something they call a racket; she wouldn't know how to hold it. And if she tried to wave it about she would collapse.





Mahmood says, “My mother's hands would shake; I swear by Allah they would!"





Mohsin says, "Mine can grind maunds of grain. Her hand would never shake holding a miserable racket. She draws hundreds of pitchers full of water from the well every day. My buffalo drinks up five pitchers. If a Memsahib had to draw one pitcher, she would go blue in the face."





Mahmood interrupts, “But your mother couldn’t run and leap about, could she?"





"That's right," replies Mohsin, "she couldn't leap or jump. But one day our cow got loose and began grazing in the Chaudhri's fields. My mother ran so fast after it that I couldn't catch up with her. Honest to God, I could not!"





So we proceed to the stores of the sweet-meat vendors. All so gaily decorated! Who can eat all these delicacies? Just look! Every store has them piled up in mountain heaps. They say that after 11 nightfall, Jinns come and buy up everything. "My Abba says that at midnight there is a Jinn at every stall. He has all that remains weighed and pays in real rupees, just the sort of rupees we have," says Mohsin.





Hamid is not convinced. "Where would the Jinns come by rupees?"





"Jinns are never short of money," replies Mohsin. "They can get into any treasury they want. Mister, don't you know no iron bars can stop them? They have all the diamonds and rubies they want. If they are pleased with anyone they will give him baskets full of diamonds. They are here one moment and five minutes later they can be in Calcutta."





Hamid asks again, “Are these Jinns very big?"





"Each one is as big as the sky," asserts Mohsin. "He has his feet on the ground, his head touches the sky. But if he so wanted, he could get into a tiny brass pot.





"How do people make Jinns happy?" asks Hamid. "If anyone taught me the secret, I would make at least one Jinn happy with me."





"I do not know," replies Mohsin, "but the Chaudhri Sahib has a lot of Jinns under his control. If anything is stolen, he can trace it and even tell you the name of the thief. Jinns tell him everything that is going on in the world."





Hamid understands how Chaudhri Sahib has come by his wealth and why people hold him in so much respect. It begins to get crowded. Parties heading for the Eidgah are coming into town from different sides--each one dressed better than the other. Some on tongas and ekkas, some in motorcars. All wearing perfume; all bursting with excitement.





Our small party of village rustics is not bothered about the poor show they make. They are a calm, contented lot.





For village children everything in the town is strange. Whatever catches their eye, they stand and gape at it with wonder. Cars hoot frantically to get them out of the way, but they couldn't care less. Hamid is nearly run over by a car. At long last the Eidgah comes in view. Above it are massive tamarind trees casting their shade on the cemented floor on which carpets have been spread. And there are row upon row of worshippers as far as the eye can see, spilling well beyond the mosque courtyard. Newcomers line themselves behind the others. Here neither wealth nor status matters because in the eyes of Islam all men are equal. Our villagers wash their hands and feet and make their own line behind the others. What a beautiful, heart-moving sight it is! What perfect coordination of movements! A hundred thousand heads bow together in prayer! And then all together they stand erect; bow down and sit on their knees! Many times they repeat these movements-- exactly as if a hundred thousand electric bulbs were switched on and off at the same time again and again. What a wonderful spectacle it is!





The prayer is over. Men embrace each other. They descend on the sweet and toy-vendors' stores like an army moving to an assault. In this matter the grown-up rustic is no less eager than the boys. Look, here is a swing! Pay a pice and enjoy riding up to the heavens and then plummeting down to the earth. And here is the roundabout strung with wooden elephants, horses and camels! Pay one pice and have twenty-five rounds of fun. Mahmood and Mohsin and Noorey and other boys mount the horses and camels.





Hamid watches them from a distance. All he has are three pice. He couldn't afford to part with a third of his treasure for a few miserable rounds.





They've finished with the roundabouts; now it is time for the toys. There is a row of stalls on one side with all kinds of toys; soldiers and milkmaids, kings and ministers, water-carriers and washerwomen and holy men. Splendid display! How lifelike! All they need are tongues to speak. Mahmood buys a policeman in khaki with a red turban on his head and a gun on his shoulder. Looks as if he is marching in a parade. Mohsin likes the water-carrier with his back bent under the weight of the water- bag. He holds the handle of the bag in one hand and looks pleased with himself. Perhaps, he is singing. It seems as if the water is about to pour out of the bag. Noorey has fallen for the lawyer. What an expression of learning he has on his face! A black gown over a long, white coat with a gold watch chain going into a pocket, a fat volume of some law book in his hand. Appears as if he has just finished arguing a case in a court of law.





These toys cost two pice each. All Hamid has are three pice; how can he afford to buy such expensive toys? If they dropped out of his hand, they would be smashed to bits. If a drop of water fell on them, the paint would run. What would he do with toys like these? They'd be of no use to him.





Mohsin says, "My water-carrier will sprinkle water every day, morning and evening."





Mahmood says, "My policeman will guard my house. If a thief comes near, he will shoot him with his gun.





Noorey says, "My lawyer will fight my cases."





Sammi says, "My washer-woman will wash my clothes every day."





Hamid pooh-poohs their toys-they're made of clay--one fall and they'll break in pieces. But his eyes look at them hungrily and he wishes he could hold them in his hands for just a moment or two. His hands stretch without his wanting to stretch them. But young boys are not givers, particularly when it is something new. Poor Hamid doesn't get to touch the toys.





After the toys it is sweets. Someone buys sesame seed candy, others gulabjammuns or halva. They smack their lips with relish. Only Hamid is left out. The luckless boy has at least three pice; why doesn't he also buy something to eat? He looks with hungry eyes at the others.





Mohsin says, "Hamid, take this sesame candy, it smells good."





Hamid suspects it is a cruel joke; he knows Mohsin doesn't have so big a heart. But knowing this Hamid goes to Mohsin. Mohsin takes a piece out of his leaf-wrap and holds it towards Hamid. Hamid stretches out his hand. Mohsin puts the candy in his own mouth. Mahmood, Noorey and Sammi clap their hands with glee and have a jolly good laugh. Hamid is crestfallen.





Mohsin says, "This time I will let you have it. I swear by Allah! I will give it to you. Come and take it."





Hamid replies, "You keep your sweets. Don't I have the money?"





"All you have are three pice," says Sammi. "What can you buy for three pice?" Mahmood says, "Mohsin is a rascal. Hamid you come to me and I will give you gulab-jammun."





Hamid replies, "What is there to rave about sweets? Books are full of bad things about eating sweets."





"In your heart you must be saying, 'lf I could get it I would eat it,"' says Mohsin. "Why don't you take the money out of your pocket?"





"I know what this clever fellow is up to," says Mahmood. "When we've spent all our money, he will buy sweets and tease us.





After the sweet-vendors there are a few hardware stores and shops of real and artificial jewellery. There is nothing there to attract the boys' attention. So they go ahead--all of them except Hamid who stops to see a pile of tongs. It occurs to him that his granny does not have a pair of tongs. Each time she bakes chapattis, the iron plate burns her hands. If he were to buy her a pair of tongs she would be very pleased. She would never burn her fingers; it would be a useful thing to have in the house. What use are toys? They are a waste of money. You can have some fun with them but only for a very short time. Then you forget all about them.





Hamid's friends have gone ahead. They are at a stall drinking sherbet. How selfish they are! They bought so many sweets but did not give him one. And then they want him to play with them; they want him to do odd jobs for them. Now if any of them asked him to do something, he would tell them, "Go suck your lollipop, it will burn your mouth; it will give you a rash of pimples and boils; your tongue will always crave for sweets; you will have to steal money to buy them and get a thrashing in the bargain. It's all written in books. Nothing will happen to my tongs. No sooner my granny sees my pair of tongs she will run up to take it from me and say, 'My child has brought me a pair of tongs,' and shower me with a thousand blessings. She will show it off to the neighbours' womenfolk. Soon the whole village will be saying, 'Hamid has brought his granny a pair of tongs, how nice he is!' No one will bless the other boys for the toys they have got for themselves. Blessings of elders are heard in the court of Allah and are immediately acted on. Because I have no money Mohsin and Mahmood adopt such airs towards me. I will teach them a lesson. Let them play with their toys and eat all the sweets they can. I will not play with toys. I will not stand any nonsense from anyone. And one day my father will return. And also my mother. Then I will ask these chaps, 'Do you want any toys? How many?' I will give each one a basket full of toys and teach them how to treat friends. I am not the sort who buys a pice worth of lollipops to tease others by sucking them myself. I know they will laugh and say Hamid has brought a pair of tongs. They can go to the Devil!"





Hamid asks the shopkeeper, “How much for this pair of tongs?"





The shopkeeper looks at him and seeing no older person with him replies, "It's not for you."





"Is it for sale or not?"





"Why should it not be for sale? Why else should I have bothered to bring it here?"





"Why then don't you tell me how much it is!"





"It will cost you six pice."





Hamid's heart sinks. "Let me have the correct price."





"All right, it will be five pice, bottom price. Take it or leave it." Hamid steels his heart and says, "Will you give it to me for three?" And proceeds to walk away lest the shopkeeper screams at him. But the shopkeeper does not scream. On the contrary, he calls Hamid back and gives him the pair of tongs. Hamid carries it on his shoulder as if it were a gun and struts up proudly to show it to his friends. Let us hear what they have to say.





Mohsin laughs and says, "Are you crazy? What will you do with the tongs?" Hamid flings the tongs on the ground and replies, "Try and throw your water-carrier on the ground. Every bone in his body will break."





Mahmood says, "Are these tongs some kind of toy?"





"Why not?" retorts Hamid. "Place them across your shoulders and it is a gun; wield them in your hands and it is like the tongs carried by singing mendicants--they can make the same clanging as a pair of cymbals. One smack and they will reduce all your toys to dust. And much as your toys may try they could not bend a hair on the head of my tongs. My tongs are like a brave tiger."





Sammi who had bought a small tambourine asks, "Will you exchange them for my tambourine? It is worth eight pice."





Hamid pretends not to look at the tambourine. "My tongs if they wanted to could tear out the bowels of your tambourine. All it has is a leather skin and all it can say is dhub, dhub. A drop of water could silence it forever. My brave pair of tongs can weather water and storms, without budging an inch."





The pair of tongs wins over everyone to its side. But now no one has any money left and the fairground has been left far behind. It is well past 9 a.m. and the sun is getting hotter every minute. Everyone is in a hurry to get home. Even if they talked their fathers into it, they could not get the tongs. This Hamid is a bit of a rascal. He saved up his money for the tongs.





The boys divide into two factions. Mohsin, Mahmood, Sammi and Noorey on the one side, and Hamid by himself on the other. They are engaged in hot argument. Sammi has defected to the other side. But Mohsin, Mahmood and Noorey, though they are a year or two older than Hamid, are reluctant to take him on in debate. Right is on Hamid's side. Also it's moral force on the one side, clay on the other. Hamid has iron now calling itself steel, unconquerable and lethal. If a tiger was to spring on them the water-carrier would be out of his wits; Mister Constable would drop his clay gun and take to his heels; the lawyer would hide his face in his gown, lie down on the ground and wail as if his mother's mother had died. But the tongs, the pair of tongs, Champion of India would leap and grab the tiger by its neck and gouge out its eyes.





Mohsin puts all he has in his plea, "But they cannot go and fetch water, can they?"





Hamid raises the tongs and replies, "One angry word of command from my tongs and your water-carrier will hasten to fetch the water and sprinkle it at any doorstep he is ordered to."





Mohsin has no answer. Mahmood comes to his rescue. "If we are caught, we are caught. We will have to do the rounds of the law courts in chains. Then we will be at the lawyer's feet asking for help."





Hamid has no answer to this powerful argument. He asks, "Who will come to arrest us?"





Noorey puffs out his chest and replies, "This policeman with the gun."





Hamid makes a face and says with scorn, "This wretch come to arrest the Champion of India! Okay, let's have it out over a bout of wrestling, Far from catching them, he will be scared to look at my tongs in the face."





Mohsin thinks of another ploy. "Your tongs' face will burn in the fire every day." He is sure that this will leave Hamid speechless. That is not so. Pat comes Hamid with the retort, "Mister, it is only the brave who can jump into a fire. Your miserable lawyers, policemen, and water-carriers will run like frightened women into their homes. Only this Champion of India can perform this feat of leaping into the fire."





Mahmood has one more try, "The lawyer will have chairs to sit and tables for his things. Your tongs will only have the kitchen floor to lie on."





Hamid cannot think of an appropriate retort so he says whatever comes into his mind, "The tongs won't stay in the kitchen. When your lawyer sits on his chair my tongs will knock him down on the ground."





It does not make sense but our three heroes are utterly squashed--almost as if a champion kite had been brought down from the heavens to the earth by a cheap, miserable paper imitation. Thus Hamid wins the field. His tongs are the Champion of India. Neither Mohsin nor Mahmood, neither Noorey nor Sammi--nor anyone else can dispute the fact.





The respect that a victor commands from the vanquished is paid to Hamid. The others have spent between twelve to sixteen pice each and bought nothing worthwhile. Hamid's three-pice worth has carried the day. And no one can deny that toys are unreliable things: they break, while Hamid's tongs will remain as they are for years.





The boys begin to make terms of peace. Mohsin says, "Give me your tongs for a while, you can have my water-carrier for the same time." Both Mahmood and Noorey similarly offer their toys. Hamid has no hesitation in agreeing to these terms. The tongs pass from one hand to another; and the toys are in turn handed to Hamid. How lovely they are!





Hamid tries to wipe the tears of his defeated adversaries. "1 was simply pulling your leg, honestly 1 was. How can these tongs made of iron compare with your toys?" It seems that one or the other will call Hamid's bluff. But Mohsin's party are not solaced. The tongs have won the day and no amount of water can wash away their stamp of authority. Mohsin says, "No one will bless us for these toys."





Mahmood adds, "You talk of blessings! We may get a thrashing instead. My Amma is bound to say, 'Are these earthen toys all that you could find at the fair?"'





Hamid has to concede that no mother will be as pleased with the toys as his granny will be when she sees the tongs. All he had was three pice and he has no reason to regret the way he has spent them. And now his tongs are the Champion of India and king of toys.





By eleven the village was again agog with excitement. All those who had gone to the fair were back at home. Mohsin's little sister ran up wrenched the water-carrier out of his hands and began to dance with joy. Mister Watercarrier slipped out of her hand, fell on the ground and went to paradise. The brother and sister began to fight; and both had lots to cry about. Their mother lost her temper because of the racket they were making and gave each two resounding slaps.





Noorey's lawyer met an end befitting his grand status. A lawyer could not sit on the ground. He had to keep his dignity in mind. Two nails were driven into the wall, a plank put on them and a carpet of paper spread on the plank. The honourable counsel was seated like a king on his throne. Noorey began to wave a fan over him. He knew that in the law courts there were khus curtains and electric fans. So the least he could do was to provide a hand fan, otherwise the hot legal arguments might affect his lawyer's brains. Noorey was waving his fan made of bamboo leaf. We do not know whether it was the breeze or the fan or something else that brought the honourable counsel down from his high pedestal to the depths of hell and reduced his gown to mingle with the dust of which it was made. There was much beating of breasts and the lawyer's bier was dumped on a dung heap.





Mahmood's policeman remained. He was immediately put on duty to guard the village. But this police constable was no ordinary mortal who could walk on his own two feet. He had to be provided a palanquin. This was a basket lined with tatters of discarded clothes of red colour for the policeman to recline in comfort. Mahmood picked up the basket and started on his rounds. His two younger brothers followed him lisping, "Shopkeepers, keep awake!" But night has to be dark; Mahmood stumbled, the basket slipped out of his hand. Mr. Constable with his gun crashed on the ground. He was short of one leg.





Mahmood being a bit of a doctor knew of an ointment, which could quickly rejoin broken limbs. All it needed was the milk of a banyan sapling. The milk was brought and the broken leg reassembled.





But no sooner was the constable put on his feet the leg gave way. One leg was of no use because now he could neither walk nor sit. Mahmood became a surgeon and cut the other leg to the size of the broken one so the chap could at least sit in comfort.





The constable was made into a holy man; he could sit in one place and guard the village. And sometimes he was like the image of the deity. The plume on his turban was scraped off and you could make as many changes in his appearance as you liked. And sometimes he was used for nothing better than weighing things.





Now let's hear what happened to our friend Hamid. As soon as she heard his voice, Granny Ameena ran out of the house, picked him up and kissed him. Suddenly she noticed the tongs in his hand. "Where did you find these tongs?"





"I bought them."





"How much did you pay for them?"





"Three pice.





Granny Ameena beat her breast. "You are a stupid child! It is almost noon and you haven't had anything to eat or drink. And what do you buy--tongs! Couldn't you find anything better in the fair than this pair of iron tongs?"





Hamid replied in injured tones, "You burn your fingers on the iron plate. That is why I bought them."





The old woman's temper suddenly changed to love--not the kind of calculated love, which wastes away in spoken words. This love was mute, solid and seeped with tenderness. What a selfless child! What concern for others! What a big heart! How he must have suffered seeing other boys buying toys and gobbling sweets! How was he able to suppress his own feelings! Even at the fair he thought of his old grandmother. Granny Ameena's heart was too full for words.





And the strangest thing happened--stranger than the part played by the tongs was the role of Hamid the child playing Hamid the old man. And old Granny Ameena became Ameena the little girl. She broke down. She spread her apron and beseeched Allah's blessings for her grandchild. Big tears fell from her eyes. How was Hamid to understand what was going on inside her!











