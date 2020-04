बीते ज़माने की 'नदी' यमुना की कहानी Hindi Review: River of Love in an Age of Pollution : Nalin Chauhan

— नलिन चौहान

हमारे यहां नदी केवल नदी नहीं एक संस्कृति भी हुआ करती है। नदी का इतिहास शहर के इतिहास से पुराना होता है। उसके किनारे जो भी शहर बसा हो उसका पूरा जीवन उस नदी के इर्द गिर्द घूमता है। दिल्ली का जीवन भी कभी यमुना से जुड़ा था, कभी यह दिल्ली यमुना के कारण बसी थी।





नोट: पुस्तक में लेखक डेविड एल हैबरमैन ने श्री वल्लभाचार्य लिखित यमुनाष्टकम की कुछ पंक्तियों का अनुवाद भी किया है. दोनों देखें... (भरत एस तिवारी/ शब्दांकन संपादक)





यमुनाष्टक





नमामि यमुनामहं सकल सिद्धि हेतुं मुदा

मुरारि पद पंकज स्फ़ुरदमन्द रेणुत्कटाम ।





तटस्थ नव कानन प्रकटमोद पुष्पाम्बुना

सुरासुरसुपूजित स्मरपितुः श्रियं बिभ्रतीम ॥१॥





कलिन्द गिरि मस्तके पतदमन्दपूरोज्ज्वला

विलासगमनोल्लसत्प्रकटगण्ड्शैलोन्न्ता ।





सघोषगति दन्तुरा समधिरूढदोलोत्तमा

मुकुन्दरतिवर्द्धिनी जयति पद्मबन्धोः सुता ॥२॥





भुवं भुवनपावनीमधिगतामनेकस्वनैः

प्रियाभिरिव सेवितां शुकमयूरहंसादिभिः ।





तरंगभुजकंकण प्रकटमुक्तिकावाकुका-

नितन्बतटसुन्दरीं नमत कृष्ण्तुर्यप्रियाम ॥३॥





अनन्तगुण भूषिते शिवविरंचिदेवस्तुते

घनाघननिभे सदा ध्रुवपराशराभीष्टदे ।





विशुद्ध मथुरातटे सकलगोपगोपीवृते

कृपाजलधिसंश्रिते मम मनः सुखं भावय ॥४॥





यया चरणपद्मजा मुररिपोः प्रियं भावुका

समागमनतो भवत्सकलसिद्धिदा सेवताम ।





तया सह्शतामियात्कमलजा सपत्नीवय-

हरिप्रियकलिन्दया मनसि मे सदा स्थीयताम ॥५॥





नमोस्तु यमुने सदा तव चरित्र मत्यद्भुतं

न जातु यमयातना भवति ते पयः पानतः ।





यमोपि भगिनीसुतान कथमुहन्ति दुष्टानपि

प्रियो भवति सेवनात्तव हरेर्यथा गोपिकाः ॥६॥





ममास्तु तव सन्निधौ तनुनवत्वमेतावता

न दुर्लभतमारतिर्मुररिपौ मुकुन्दप्रिये ।





अतोस्तु तव लालना सुरधुनी परं सुंगमा-

त्तवैव भुवि कीर्तिता न तु कदापि पुष्टिस्थितैः ॥७॥





स्तुति तव करोति कः कमलजासपत्नि प्रिये

हरेर्यदनुसेवया भवति सौख्यमामोक्षतः ।





इयं तव कथाधिका सकल गोपिका संगम-

स्मरश्रमजलाणुभिः सकल गात्रजैः संगमः ॥८॥





तवाष्टकमिदं मुदा पठति सूरसूते सदा

समस्तदुरितक्षयो भवति वै मुकुन्दे रतिः ।





तया सकलसिद्धयो मुररिपुश्च सन्तुष्यति

स्वभावविजयो भवेत वदति वल्लभः श्री हरेः ॥९॥





॥ इति श्री वल्लभाचार्य विरचितं यमुनाष्टकं सम्पूर्णम ॥





Pushti Margiya Vaishnavas claim that the first two forms of Yamuna had been discussed in religious literature by previous saints, but that Vallabhacharya, in his “Yamunashtakam,” was the first to reveal the highest form of the goddess. The commentaries on this text are especially important for gaining access to the more refined tenets of Yamuna theology; two of the most significant were written by Vallabhacharya's son Vitthalnath and his great-grandson Hariray. Many of the textual elements of the theological portrait that follows are drawn either directly or indirectly from Vallabhacharya's “Yamunashtakam." Thus I provide a translation of it here in its entirety.





[1]

Joyously I honor Yamuna, the source of all spiritual powers.

Her expansive sands shine as bright as the lotus feet of Krishna.

Her waters are fragrant with lovely flowers from the lush forests on her banks.

She bears the radiance of the Krishna, Father of Cupid,

Who is worshipped by both humble and assertive lovers.





[2]

She shimmers as her abundant foamy water cascades down the peak of Mount Kalinda.

Playfully she descends the high rocky slopes, moving eagerly for love.

She flows as if riding in a swinging palanquin,

Dashing over uneven ground while singing songs of love.

All glory to Yamuna, Daughter of the Sun, who increases love for Krishna.





[3]

She came to Earth to purify all beings.

She is assisted by parrots, peacocks, swans, and other birds with loving sounds.

Her waves are her arms, her sands pearl-studded bracelets,

Her banks are her beautiful hips.

She is honored as the highest lover of Krishna.





[4]

Adorned with infinite qualities, she is praised by the gods Shiva and Brahma.

Her complexion is that of a dark rain cloud.

She always satisfies the desires of devotees such as Dhruva and Parashara.

The pure city of Mathura is located on her bank,

And she is surrounded by cowherd lovers.

She is joined with the ocean of compassion.

May this Yamuna always gladden my heart and mind.





[5]

Only after Ganges merged with her did Ganges become a lover of Krishna and able to grant worshippers all spiritual powers necessary for divine love.

If anyone can be compared to Yamuna, it is Lakshmi, who is like her cowife.

May Yamuna, Lover of Krishna, ever remain in my heart and mind.





[6]

All honor to you always, Yamuna,

For your greatness is most wonderful.

Those who drink your milklike water will never be tormented by Death.

For how could Death ever harm the children of his sister, even if they are bad? From loving service to you, O Yamuna, one becomes a lover of Krishna, just like his cowherd lovers.





[7]

May my body be transformed by being in contact with you.

Then it will not be difficult to love Krishna, O Lover of Krishna.

This is why you are praised.

Ganges becomes supreme after her confluence with you.

Therefore grace-filled souls worship Ganges only after she has merged with you.





[8]

Who, O Lover, can fully praise you, cowife of Lakshmi?

When Lakshmi is worshipped in conjunction with Hari,

She can grant the satisfaction of liberation.

But you are even greater than this, since you flow with beads of sweat that come from the bodies of Krishna and his lovers as they make ecstatic love.





[9]

O Daughter of the Sun, all sins are washed away and love for Krishna develops for one who recites this hymn of yours with joy daily.

Through you all spiritual powers are attained and Krishna is delighted.

You completely transform the nature of your devotees.

Thus says Vallabha, the lover of Shri Krishna.





