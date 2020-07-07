An Era of Darkness — प्रजातन्त्र से परिचित कराने का ब्रिटिश दावा — Dr Shashi Tharoor | पार्ट 1

— (आंशिक) स्वतन्त्र प्रेस— स्वतन्त्रता एवं प्रतिबन्ध— भारतीय समाचार-पत्रों का उदय— भाषायी प्रेस अधिनियम— द हिन्दू— अमृत बाज़ार पत्रिका एवं इसके द्वारा किया गया कश्मीर भण्डाफोड़— 1919 का प्रेस अधिनियम— भारत में संसदीय प्रणाली— ‘क़ानून का नियम’: बूट और तिल्ली— क्या अंग्रेज़ भारतीयों की हत्या कर सकते हैं?— नारी द्वेषात्मक क़ानून— प्रजातियता— ‘अपराधी जनजातियाँ’— भारतीय दण्ड संहिता में निहित औपनिवेश युग की पूर्व धारणाएँ— धारा 377, राजद्रोह एवं व्यभिचार— ब्रिटिश क़ानून उपनिवेशवाद के बाद भी बने रहे।भारत में राजनीतिक एकता एवं प्रजातन्त्र लाने के ब्रिटिश दावे का एक बड़ा भाग औपनिवेशिक युग के दौरान प्रजातन्त्र के तीन निर्माण खण्डों: स्वतन्त्र प्रेस, प्रारम्भिक संसदीय प्रणाली और क़ानून का नियम के उद्भव से जुड़ा हुआ है। ये तीनों, जिन्हें भारत अब भी सुरक्षित रखे हुए है और जो अपने ढंग से निरन्तर विकासशील हैं, औपनिवेश काल में भी थे परन्तु अत्यधिक विकृत रूप में, और इसलिए यह जाँच-पड़ताल का विषय है।इक्कीसवीं सदी के प्रारम्भ में साम्राज्यवादी अक्खड़ता के चरम पर जब अमरीका इराक़ पर आक्रमण करने के लिए तैयार था, रूस की वापसी हो रही थी, तालिबान अस्त-व्यस्त था और बिन लादेन छिपा हुआ था और वैश्वीकरण की धाराएँ तीव्रता से (और ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि बिना किसी प्रतिरोध के) विश्व भर में प्रवाहित हो रही थीं, तो ऐसे समय में स्कॉटलैण्ड के विवादास्पद इतिहासविद् नियाल फर्ग्यूसन ने ‘’ शीर्षक से पुस्तक प्रकाशित की, जिसमें अतीत में वे सभी विशेषताएँ देखी गयीं, जो वह वर्तमान में देखने की कामना करता था। फर्ग्यूसन ने लिखा कि बरतानवियों ने वाणिज्य, विजय एवं कुछ ‘ईसाई धर्म के साम्राज्यवाद’ को वैश्वीकरण के प्रारम्भिक स्वरूप में—अथवा अनुपयुक्त शब्द का प्रयोग करें तो ‘एंग्लोबेलाइजेशन’ में संयुक्त कर दिया और ऐसा करके ब्रिटेन ने विश्व के एक बड़े भाग को अपनी नौ सर्वाधिक विशिष्ट एवं प्रशंसनीय विशेषताएँ वसीयत में दे दीं, वही विशेषताएँ जिन्होंने ब्रिटेन को महान बनाया था: अंग्रेज़ी भाषा, ज़मीन की काश्तकारी का अंग्रेज़ी स्वरूप, स्कॉट और अंग्रेज़ों की बैंक प्रणाली, आम क़ानून, प्रोटेस्टैंट धर्म, टीम खेल, नाममात्र की पहरेदारी वाली सरकार (), प्रतिनिधि विधानसभाएँ एवं स्वतन्त्रता की धारणा। इनमें से अन्तिम, नियाल के अनुसार, ‘साम्राज्य का सबसे विशिष्ट गुण है’ क्योंकि ‘जब भी बरतानवी निरंकुशता का व्यवहार करते थे तो ब्रिटिश समाज में ही उस व्यवहार का सदा कोई उदार आलोचक होता था।’हम फर्ग्यूसन के विश्लेषण के मुख्य तत्त्वों (और साम्राज्य के लॉरेंस जेम्स जैसे अन्य समर्थकों) की ओर अध्याय सात में लौटेंगे परन्तु अभी हमें उदार प्रजातन्त्र का दावा रोक रहा है। फर्ग्यूसन ने दृढ़ता से कहा है: ‘’ उसने आगे लिखा है, ‘एक आर्थिक इतिहासविद् के नाते फर्ग्यूसन ने बाद के अपने भारत से परे तक के शोध-कार्य में तर्क दिया है कि साम्राज्य में वस्तुओं, श्रमिकों एवं पूँजी के न केवल मुक्त अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय आदान-प्रदान की हिमायत की गयी है अपितु इसके द्वारा ऐसी परिस्थितियों को भी सृजित किया गया एवं समर्थन किया गया है जिनके बिना बाज़ार नहीं चल सकते—यह शान्ति एवं व्यवस्था, क़ानून के द्वारा नियम, अभ्रष्ट प्रशासन, स्थायी वित्तीय व आर्थिक नीतियों के अतिरिक्त परिवहन मूल ढाँचा, अस्पताल एवं स्कूलों जैसे सार्वजनिक हित के संस्थानों का प्रावधान करता है, जिनका साम्राज्य के बिना अस्तित्व सम्भव नहीं था।’ साम्राज्य के उदारतावाद का अर्थ है कि जो इसकी प्रजा बन जाते हैं, वे इस अधीनता से अत्यधिक लाभ प्राप्त करते हैं और फर्ग्यूसन के अनुसार इससे यह प्रमाणित होता है कि साम्राज्य से उपनिवेशों एवं साम्राज्य के केन्द्र को भी लाभ पहुँचता है। फर्ग्यूसन के इस शोध का उद्देश्य भारत में ब्रिटिश शासन का चित्रण करना है और इस (इससे पहले एवं अगले के समान) अध्याय में हम उदार प्रजातन्त्र के तत्त्वों, जिनके सम्बन्ध में बहुत डींगे हाँकी जाती हैं, के विकास में ब्रिटेन के वास्तविक रिकॉर्ड की पड़ताल करेंगे, जैसाकि राज-समर्थक प्रायः इसका उल्लेख करते हैं।A good part of the British case for having created India’s political unity and democracy lies in the evolution of three of democracy’s building-blocks during the colonial era: a free press, an incipient parliamentary system and the rule of law. This trifecta, which India retains and has continued to develop in its own ways, existed in the colonial era, but with significant distortions, and is therefore worth examining.





At the high noon of early twenty-first-century imperial hubris, with America poised to invade Iraq, Russia in retreat, the Taliban in disarray and Bin Laden in hiding, and the currents of globalization flowing strongly (and seemingly irresistibly) around the world, the controversial Scottish historian Niall Ferguson published Empire: How Britain Made the World, which saw in the past all the virtues he wished to celebrate in the present. The British, Ferguson wrote, combined commerce, conquest, and some ‘evangelical imperialism’ in an early form of globalization—or, in a particularly infelicitous word, ‘Anglobalization’ and in so doing Britain bequeathed to a large part of the world nine of its most distinctive and admirable features, the very ones that had made Britain great: the English language, English forms of land tenure, Scottish and English banking, the common law, Protestantism, team sports, the ‘night watchman’ state, representative assemblies, and the idea of liberty. The last of these, he tells us, is ‘the most distinctive feature of the Empire’ since ‘whenever the British were behaving despotically, there was always a liberal critique of that behaviour from within British society’.







We shall return to the broader elements of Ferguson’s analysis (and that of other apologists for Empire like Lawrence James) in Chapter 7, but it is the claims to liberal democracy that detain us now. Ferguson is uncompromising: ‘India, the world’s largest democracy, owes more than it is fashionable to acknowledge to British rule. Its elite schools, its universities, its civil service, its army, its press and its parliamentary system all still have discernibly British models… Without the influence of British imperial rule,’ he adds, ‘it is hard to believe that the institutions of parliamentary democracy would have been adopted by the majority of states in the world, as they are today’.





As befits an economic historian, Ferguson contends, in a later thesis that ventures beyond India, that Empire ‘not only underwrites the free international exchange of commodities, labour and capital but also creates and upholds the conditions without which markets cannot function—peace and order, the rule of law, non-corrupt administration, stable fiscal and monetary policies as well as provides public goods, such as transport infrastructure, hospitals and schools, which would not otherwise exist’. The liberalism of Empire means that those who become its subjects gain greatly from their subjection and this, to Ferguson, proves that Empire benefits the colonized as well as the imperial centre. British rule in India is one of Ferguson’s exhibits for this thesis, and in this (as in the previous and the next) chapter we shall examine the actual record of Britain in advancing the much-vaunted elements of liberal democracy so often cited by Raj apologists.

(Next in the series: the (partly) free press)