513 NUJS trained Lawyers oppose CAA-NRC
The statement backed by 513 NUJS trained lawyers to clear the record that the majority of NUJS lawyers are opposed to the actions taken by the ruling establishment.
513 lawyers who are members of the NUJS [The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS or NUJS)] alumni have issued a statement pointing out the unconstitutionality of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the dangerous consequences it can have in conjunction with the NRC. The petition also calls for an investigation into the police brutalities across the country, especially in UP and Delhi. The official student body of NUJS also issued a statement condemning the attacks on protestors, along with other NLUs.
As you may be aware, NUJS Kolkata is one of the leading national law schools of India and this petition has been framed after discussions among lawyers with diverse backgrounds, from those in law firms, academia, policy and litigation.
However, a counter-petition in favour of the CAA-NRC, got the support of 25 alumni members and of 50 students (out of a total of 600 students) and it was published by Swarajya Magazine, with the headline claiming that NUJS lawyers are supporting the CAA-NRC. It is unfortunate that legitimacy for these reprehensible acts is being derived from one of the top centres of legal education, one committed to the values of pluralism and secularism, by willfully ignoring the petition, which enjoys considerable support within the NUJS fraternity. My colleagues had requested to Swarajya to correct their article, but they have failed to do so. The main petition acknowledges the dissent by 25 alumni members.
NUJS Alumni – Statement in SolidarityWe, the undersigned, are alumni from the National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata. As Indian citizens and members of the legal fraternity, we feel compelled to put forth this statement in opposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the atrocities that have been perpetrated post its enactment.
The CAA has been enacted with the stated intent of removing hurdles in granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis, who have arrived from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh prior to 31st December, 2014. However, the impact of the CAA alongside the proposed nationwide National Citizens Register (NRC), will, in all likelihood, lead to the persecution of several segments of the population, most notably the Muslim community which has been excluded from the CAA. The potential impact of the NRC on many other communities who may struggle with documentation cannot be overstated.
The collective impact of the CAA and NRC threatens the very fabric of India. It runs afoul of our constitutional principles, our obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the cornerstone of international refugee law— the principle of non-refoulment. We view the CAA and its implementation with a strong sense of foreboding — one that may polarise our beloved nation beyond repair.
We also stand in solidarity with student communities and citizens across the country, who are peacefully voicing their opposition against CAA. We do not condone violence in protests, but we strongly condemn the brutality and disproportionate force used by law enforcement authorities in various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to muzzle dissent, particularly in educational institutions. We demand that those responsible for such atrocities be held accountable under law.
We appeal to the Government of India to respect the fundamental right to peaceful protest and allow the free exercise of this right across the country.
NB: This represents the views of the 500+ alumni signatories below. We understand that there may be dissent among certain members of the alumni - however, we categorically dissociate ourselves from any views supporting CAA and state violence.
Number of Alumni Signatories as of 21.12.2019 - 513. Following are there names with batch.
Arvind Kurian Abraham
LLM Candidate 2019-2020, Harvard Law School
B.A LL.B (Hons), WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
Advocate, Bar Council of Delhi
