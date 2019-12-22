513 NUJS trained lawyers oppose CAA-NRC

The statement backed by 513 NUJS trained lawyers to clear the record that the majority of NUJS lawyers are opposed to the actions taken by the ruling establishment.







As you may be aware, NUJS Kolkata is one of the leading national law schools of India and this petition has been framed after discussions among lawyers with diverse backgrounds, from those in law firms, academia, policy and litigation.



However, a counter-petition in favour of the CAA-NRC, got the support of 25 alumni members and of 50 students (out of a total of 600 students) and it was Swarajya Magazine, with the headline claiming that NUJS lawyers are supporting the CAA-NRC. It is unfortunate that legitimacy for these reprehensible acts is being derived from one of the top centres of legal education, one committed to the values of pluralism and secularism, by willfully ignoring the petition, which enjoys considerable support within the NUJS fraternity. My colleagues had requested to Swarajya to correct their article, but they have failed to do so. The main petition acknowledges the dissent by 25 alumni members.



The statement backed by 513 NUJS trained lawyers to clear the record that the majority of NUJS lawyers are opposed to the actions taken by the ruling establishment.



NUJS Alumni – Statement in Solidarity We, the undersigned, are alumni from the National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata. As Indian citizens and members of the legal fraternity, we feel compelled to put forth this statement in opposition of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the atrocities that have been perpetrated post its enactment.



The CAA has been enacted with the stated intent of removing hurdles in granting citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis, who have arrived from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh prior to 31st December, 2014. However, the impact of the CAA alongside the proposed nationwide National Citizens Register (NRC), will, in all likelihood, lead to the persecution of several segments of the population, most notably the Muslim community which has been excluded from the CAA. The potential impact of the NRC on many other communities who may struggle with documentation cannot be overstated.



The collective impact of the CAA and NRC threatens the very fabric of India. It runs afoul of our constitutional principles, our obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the cornerstone of international refugee law— the principle of non-refoulment. We view the CAA and its implementation with a strong sense of foreboding — one that may polarise our beloved nation beyond repair.



We also stand in solidarity with student communities and citizens across the country, who are peacefully voicing their opposition against CAA. We do not condone violence in protests, but we strongly condemn the brutality and disproportionate force used by law enforcement authorities in various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to muzzle dissent, particularly in educational institutions. We demand that those responsible for such atrocities be held accountable under law.



We appeal to the Government of India to respect the fundamental right to peaceful protest and allow the free exercise of this right across the country.



NB: This represents the views of the 500+ alumni signatories below. We understand that there may be dissent among certain members of the alumni - however, we categorically dissociate ourselves from any views supporting CAA and state violence.



1. Satchit Bhogle 2016

2. Ulka Bhattacharyya 2016

3. Mansi Binjrajka 2018

4. Rishabhdev Jain 2015

5. Alphonsa Jojan 2008-2013

6. R Ranjan 2010

7. Pranav Mittal 2011

8. Ira Chadha-Sridhar 2019

9. Sushruti 2016

10. Durga Priya Manda 2015

11. Akshit Goyal 2017

12. Abhijnan Jha 2013

13. Neeti Bhatt 2016

14. Vaneesha 2011

15. Akhileshwari Reddy 2016

16. Shruti khetan 2014- 2019

17. MihikaPoddar 2019

18. Ankita Mandal 2016

19. AvinandanKundu 2016

20. Akshay Sharma 2015

21. Sankalp S Srivastava 2018

22. Shouvik Kumar Guha 2010

23. Siddhant Sharma 2018

24. Pavishka Mittal 2019

25. Pratik Datta 2010

26. Apeksha Dhanvijay 2019

27. Shivam 2017

28. Anushree Malaviya 2018

29. Saubhagya Raj Alfred 2018

30. Divyanshu D 2015

31. Anubhav Dutt Tiwari 2013

32. Deepank Singhal 2019

33. Srishti Aishwarya 2009-2014

34. YashMaheshwari 2019

35. Atreyo Banerjee 2014-19

36. Kunal Chatterji 2005

37. Neha Mathen 2015

38. Namrata Roy 2019

39. Kirtikar Srivastava 2018

40. Aneek Bangabash 2008

41. Varsha Bhattacharya 2013

42. VishrovMukerjee 2007

43. Shezin Waziha Hussain 2009

44. Ashish Arun 2010

45. Ambika Sahai 2017

46. PRIYANKA RAJ 2007-2012

47. Subhajit Banerji 2011

48. Shardha 2019

49. Malavika Chandu 2009-2014

50. Naman Khatwani 2019

51. Piyush Karn 2012

52. Sanika Gokhale 2016

53. Aditi 2009-2014

54. Abhiroop Lahiri 2009

55. Vinayak Mehrotra 2014

56. AmeyaVikram Mishra 2017

57. Shilpa Margaret Ekka 2014

58. Samhita Mandal 2015

59. Shaishir Divatia 2019

60. Kshitij Maheshwari 2018

61. Shreyangshi Gupta 2014-2019

62. Sanchari Ghosh 2015

63. Vidhisha Ambade 2019

64. AKANKSHA MAHAPATRA 2013

65. Ratnavel Pandian 2016

66. Aditya Kapoor 2005-10

67. Umang Poddar 2019

68. YashVijayvargiya 2016

69. Pranjal Srivastava 2018

70. Aishwarya Gupta 2018

71. Isha Choudhary 2019

72. Oieshi Saha 2018

73. Arhat Chhabra 2013-2018

74. Leah Thomas Batch of 2018

75. Ananya Mukherjee 2018

76. Krishanu Roy 2016

77. Akshay Jose 2018

78. Pratik Ranjan Das 2017

79. Tulika Paul 2016

80. Sarthak Sood 2014-19

81. Mansi Birla 2018

82. Rupa Roy 2014

83. M U Ganashruthi 2009

Robin Grover 2012-2017

85. Amrita Sarkar 2013

86. Ketaki Purohit 2011

87. Shreyashi Ray 2011-2016

88. Manthan Jindal 2019

89. Abhyudaya Agarwal 2006-2011

90. Rishi Ray 2012-2017

91. AnushaPeri 2018

92. Saniya Mirani 2019

93. Soumyaditya Dasgupta 2019

94. Asmita Roy 2016

95. Saptarshi Mandal 2017

96. Varun Ramdas 2018

97. Abhiroop De 2017

98. Vishal Narula 2017

99. Chitwan Deep Singh 2016

100. Farhan Shehab Umar 2018

101. MonalisaKosaria 2014

102. Prafful Goyal 2018

103. Nithya Rajshekhar 2014

104. Sanchit Garg 2011-2016

105. Anish Singhvi 2014

106. H. Murali Krishnan 2009-2014

107. Akanksha Choudhary 2014

108. Archismita 2019

109. Anirudh Srinivas 2011

110. Swagata Raha 2005

111. Ankur Singh 2015

112. A Padmanabhan 2012

113. Sindhu Rao 2015

114. Avani Chokshi 2013

115. Yousala chenp 2000

116. Kruthika NS 2017

117. Shivam Chauhan 2018

118. Winnu Das 2018

119. Pranav Bansal 2015

120. Aparimita Pratap 2019

121. Shubhankar Jain 2019

122. Gauri Shukla 2018

123. Titli Datta 2001-2006

124. Madhuparna Dasgupta 2008

125. SanchariSaha Menon 2000

126. Dipankar Bandyopadhyay 2005

127. Abhinav Tigga 2014

128. Avik Biswas 2006

129. Ipshita Sengupta 2005

130. Shatarupa Dasgupta 2008

131. Vishnu Chandran 2011

132. Yaman Mannan 2000

133. Mahima Selvakumar 2019

134. Dilme r m momin 2018

135. Murtaza Somjee 2008

136. Smaran Shetty 2014

137. Varsha Shivanagowda 2015

138. Tania Sarcar 2006-2011

139. Tanvi Varma 2010-15

140. Aishwarya Giridhar 2016

141. DINESH CHOUHAN 2018

142. Medha Srivastava 2007

143. Moneshaa 2019

144. Jeet Chaudhuri 2013

145. Devaang Agarwalla 2016

146. Amulya Sharma 2017

147. Vikram Lakshman 2016

148. Rahul Rai 2007

149. Ramanuj Gopalan 2007

150. Abhishek Shandilya 2018

151. Akshath 2018

152. Shayonee Dasgupta 2012

153. Wasim Uddin Siraj 2002-2007

154. Yashaswi Kant 2015

155. Tundra Guha 2007

156. Vasudha Sharma 2013

157. BharathAjithSreenivasan 2017

158. Adrija Das 2014

159. Arunima Chatterjee 2015

160. SidhantChandalia 2016

161. SagnikGhose 2001

162. Kanak Bose 2015

163. Anamika Gode 2016

164. Mohammed Abid Hussain 2009

165. Sai Vinod 2013

166. Aishwarya Ayushmaan 2015

167. Vasudha Reddy 2009

168. Nalin Kanaujia 2015

169. Poulomi Saha 2006-2011

170. Arun Geetesh 2009

171. Paavni Anand 2017

172. Soumya Shanker 2010

173. Anirudh Vohra 2016

174. AmanTaneja 2013

175. Sankarshana Meeyala 2013

176. Mrunmayee Malabika 2009

177. Shweta Luthra 2002—07

178. Aindrila Biswas 2012

179. Antara S Priya 2010-2015

180. Gaurav Dasgupta 2002-07

181. Anuj Sahay 2008

182. Shobhit Shukla 2019

183. Kabir Manchanda 2016

184. Kushagr Bakshi 2019

185. Ananya Sanyal 2006

186. Gayatri menon 2012

187. Raktima Roy 2016

188. Nikhil Pratap 2017

189. Muqeet Drabu 2017

190. Ira Chatterjee 2007

191. Kinshuk Jhunjhunwala 2010

192. Anwesha 2008

193. Arindrajit Basu 2017

194. Ravi Shankar 2006-11

195. Shambo Nandy 2013

196. Modhulika Bose 2014

197. Manjula Baxla Batch of 2009

198. Monal Mukherjee 2006

199. Shatakratu Sahu 2017

200. Abhinav 2013

201. Ruth Chenchiah LL.B., 2009-2014

202. Esha Shekhar 2007-2012

203. Shruti Jere 2012

204. Gauri Subramanium 2006

205. Dhananjay Mundari 2007-2012

206. Sohini Mandal 2006-2011

207. Tanvi 2017

208. Kritika Vohra 2016

209. Akshaya Venkataraman 2017

210. Udit Misra 2016

211. Arvind Abraham 2017

212. Smriti Tipirneni 2010

213 Soumik Das 2009

214. Shubhojit Ghosh 2008

215. Neha Batch of 2012

216. Vinayak Chawla 2019

217. Deeya Ray 2017

218. Diksha Sanyal 2016

219. Abhimanyu Hazari 2017

220. Shailja Singh 2004 - 2009

221. Jigme NorbuBhutia 2016

222. Parika Singh 2016

223. soumya.george Batch of 2005

224. Roopali Adlakha 2010-2015

225. Abin Francis 2016

226. Rohan Sahai 2006-2011

227. Ashish Kumar 2008

228. Roochi tripathy 2006

229. Aastha 2009

230. Gavish Malhotra 2016

231. Ahaan Mohan 2016

232. Aayush Rathi 2017

233. Akash Mishra 2017

234. EshikaMaji 2017

235. Maathangi Hariharan 2014-19

236. Naman Nanda 2016

237. Tanaya Sanyal 2015

238. Ramanuj Mukherjee 2011

239. Sahana 2016

240. Vishakha Gupta 2017

241. Sanghamitra Roychowdhury 2006

242. Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan LLM 2000-2002

243. Zeba Sikora 2015

244. Amrita Chatterjee 2010

245. Abhisaar Bairagi 2011

246. Sudipta Bhattacharjee 2005

247. Shruthee Srinivasan 2015

248. Saarthak Biswas 2019

249. Aakash Dasgupta 2013

250. Prashant Sagar 2014-2019

251. Shashwat Tewary 2002

252. Nivedita Sen 2013

253. Saloni Chaturvedi 2006

254. Siddhartha Srivastava 2016

255. Aatika 2013-18

256. PadminiSubhashree 2018

257. Namrata Mukherjee 2016

258. Akshath Mithal 2019

259. Archit Krishna 2017

260. Adit Subramaniam Pujari 2005-10

261. SaiyedAnzer Abbas 2008-13

262. Sidharth Deb 2016

263. Titus James 2016

264. Souvik Roy 2011

265. Indrajeet Sircar 2013

266. Anuj Agrawal 2009

267. Ayesha Khan 2012

268. Kamaljeet Singh 2011

269. Raghunath Seshadri 2016

270. M.F. Philip 2007-12

271. Ayesha 2011

272. ROHIT RAJ 2009

273. SiddharthBagul 2017

274. W. Bhutia 2012

275. Nakul Sahnan 2019

276. AgnidiptoTarafder 2008-13

277. NiveditaUdupa 2016

278. Rohit Das 2006

279. Nooreen haider 2017

280. Sakshi Agarwal 2008

281. Suchismita Barua 2019

282. Debolina Saha 2006

283. Shouryendu Ray 2013

284. Kshitija Naik 2018

285. MrigankaShekhar Dutta 2011

286. Maneka Khanna 2015

287. Prakash 2019

288. Adreeka Pandey 2013

289. BedavyasaMohanty 2015

290. Nikhil Iyer 2019

291. Shrinidhi Rao 2015

292. Kriti B 2008-2013

293. AnanyaRamani 2013

294. Rimi Jain 2013

295. Shivangi Mewal 2011

296. Tanuj Kalia 2013

297. Amrit Mahal 2018

298. Annie Philip 2004-09

299. Amoolya narayan 2006-11

300. Arpita Sarkar 2007- 2012

301. Ashish Alexander 2014

302. Abhimanyu Ghosh 2002

303. Stella 2013

304. Rhea Goyal 2018

305. Pallavi Sharma 2013

306. Jay Sanklecha 2012

307. Deepro Guha 2013

308. Anurag Naskar 2017

309. Yamini Kumar 2013-2018

310. ArpitaSengupta 2017

311. George Varghese 2012

312. Rohan Banerjee 2005-2010

313. Tanay Gandhi 2017

314. Nityapriya S 2007 - 2012

315. Shivam Bhardwaj 2016

316. Adhip Kumar Ray 2017

317. Shruthi Anand 2017

318. Diptiman Mohapatra 2017

319. Rayner Dkhar 2019

320. Shashank Singh 2017

321. Meenakshi Kurpad 2011-16

322. Akshay Sewlikar 2015

323. Shantanu Gupta 2011

324. Amba Kak 2013

325. Rukmini Das 2011

326. Manavi B H 2009

327. Pranav Narain 2013

328. Shravani P.T. 2011

329. Deepak Raju 2011

330. Rishabh Prasad 2010

331. Akshay Malpani 2018

332. Midhun Joseph Zacharia 2014

333. Vijay GovindNath 2008

334. Nayana 2018

335. ShivliKatyayan 2002

336. Payoshi 2015

337. Raveena Dhamija 2014

338. Piyush Sharma 2018

339. BhavnaJha 2008-13

340. Sayan Deb 2018

341. Mayank Mikhail Mukherjee 2006-2011

342.Shristi B 2018

343. Arjun 2010

344. Deepthi 2016

345. Deepthi Gopalakrishna 2002-2007

346. Mustafa Rasheed 2014-2019

347. SiddharthNarsipur 2016

348. Sweta Gope 2016

349. KarthikaAnnamalai 2017

350. Senu Nizar 2019

351. GunchaDhiman 2019

352. Vivasvan Bansal 2019

353. Surabhi Dhar 2015

354. RakshitJha 2017

355. Chaitanya 2019

356. Arun Mal 2013

357. Shailja Agarwal 2018

358. Anshita Priyadarshini 2014

359. Maithili Pai 2017

360. IkshakuBezbaroa 2015

361. NiveditaSaksena 2015

362. Ringicha Chakma 2019

363. Upasana Chauhan 2017

364. Abhishek Verma 2018

365. Ramya Chandrasekhar Batch of 2018

366. Dheeraj K 2018

367. MaitreyaSubramaniam 2018

368. Akanksha Kaushik 2009-2014

369. Priyattama bhanj 2018

370. Pranav sethi 2018

371. Ujwala Uppaluri 2014

372. Naman 2013

373. Gauri Pillai 2017

374. Ashish Goel, Advocate 2012

375. Abhinav Harlalka 2013

376. Abhik Chakraborty 2017

377. Ranjith Varghese 2010

378. Sreya Das 2013-2018

379. Tarunya Shankar 2011-2016

380. Aisha Sharfi 2012

381. Saloni Dukle 2017

382. Ayushi Singhal 2018

383. Aditya ALok 2013

384. Debasmita 2014

385. Reigha yangzom 2018

386. Joydeep Halder 2018

387. Mishail Khan 2014

388. Swati Agrawal LLM (2015)

389. Aanchal Basur 2014

390. Jay Ganguly 2008

391. Harjass Singh 2013

392. Gayatri 2016

393. Teslin Maria Augustine 2012

394. Ananya Kulkarni 2016

395. SabikaKazmi 2018

396. Debasmita Haldar 2017

397. RaveenaKallakuru 2018

398. Rachana Rautray 2016

399. Aniket Ghosh 2015

400. Debosmita Nandy 2009

401. Varsha Koshy 2019

402. Shyam Balakrishnan 2016

403. Aditi Somani 2019

404. Deep Rao Palepu 2014

405. Kavana Ramaswamy 2011

406. Vyjayanthi Raghu 2018

407. Kanika bansal 2012-2017

408. Nikhil 2016

409. Rubai J Singh 2015

410. Achalakumar 2017

411. Anjali Kumar 2017

412. Ankita Gulati 2015

413. Prateek Shroff 2010

414. Amana Ranjan 2015

415. Ragul 2018

416. Joachim Saldanha 2015

417. Esha 2014

418. ManeeshaKongovi 2007

419. Madhav Khosla 2015

420. Swati Narnaulia 2012

421. Prianka Rao 2010

422. Tejasvi Saxena 2015

423. Ameen Jauhar 2012

424. Aastha 2013

425. Anugya Sahai 2014

426. Diptasri Basu 2011

427. Jhalak Kakkar 2012

428. Asha Joy 2015

429. HarsimranKalra 2009

430. Sudarshan Suresh 2010

431. KasturikaKaumudi 2013

432. Aditya Sarmah 2018

433. Saptarshi Mandal 2004

434. SomalShruti 2007-2012

435. Snigdhanahar 2010

436. Aparajita Sinha 2018

437. PallabikaMitra 2011

438. Lizum Wangdi 2015

439. Ashika Dabholkar 2015

440. Aditi Pal 2009-2014

441. Sahana Ramesh 2015

442. AmrishaTripathi LL.M. 2015

443. SUBHOMOY 2010

444. PanktiVora 2015

445. PriyanshiKatta 2017

446. PrajnaRutambharaMohapatra 2012

447. Anusha Reddy 2014

448. Javedur Rahman 2013

449. DevrupaRakshit 2017

450. Aditi Venkat 2011

451. Aastha Kothari 2018

452. GarishmaBhayana LL.M. batch 2016-17

453. Rishika 2016

454. Ayushi Kumar 2010-2015

455. SuhrithParthasarathy 2008

456. AnirudhAgarwala 2010

457. SwarnangshuShekhar 2012

458. Soumalya 2016

459. Samarpita Deb 2006

460. Ujjaini Ghosh 2006

461. Sayantani Dutta Graduating batch of 2006

462. Jhelum 2013

463. Tulika Ghosh 2001

464. VardhitSinghania 2019

465. Siddharth 2005-2010

466. Ananya Bose 2017

467. Mohd Umar Iqbal khan 2012

468. Suvarna swain 2012-17

469. DeeptiJayakrishnan 2010

470. Mrinalini 2018

471. Rahul Saha 2008

472. Maureen 2008

473. Siddharth Sinha 2011

474. Sukanya Bhaumik 2011

475. Bulbul Khaitan 2010

476. Rahul Varghese 2010

477. Rishabh Goenka 2013

478. Babatdor Dkhar 2011

479. Yashvi Ganeriwal 2018

480. Vanya 2002

481. Sahithi 2012

482. Saurabh Mehta 2011

483. Adrika 2011

484. Rook Ray 2009

485. Namrata Das 2008-2013

486. Isha Narain 2016

487. Deepak Kumar Verma 2017

488. Abhinav Rao 2009

489. Abhishek prakash 2016

490. Ambika Vadehra 2016

491. Samim Ahmed Ranju 2005

492. ShubhamBarua 2019

493. Shobhit Singh 2016

494. Divya Sara George 2010

495. Priya Garg 2014-19

496. Sreyan Chatterjee 2016

497. Darshana Mitra 2012

498. Shashwat 2014-15

499. Shourya Dasgupta 2019

500. Vineet Bhalla 2010-15

501. Ritika Agarwal 2014

502. Jessamine TM 2017

503. Gagana N.V. 2015

504. Sreerupa 2013

505. Reecha Das 2013

506. M L Shankar Kaarmukilan (Mukil) LLM 2006-2008

507. Pallab Das 2009-2014

508. Atindriya Chakrabarty 2007-2012

509. Udit Sood 2011

510. Rashmi Bothra 2012

511. Issac John 2017

512. Lianlemsiam Phaipi 2013

513. Trina Saha 2010









Arvind Kurian Abraham

LLM Candidate 2019-2020, Harvard Law School

B.A LL.B (Hons), WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

Advocate, Bar Council of Delhi



513 lawyers who are members of the NUJS [The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS or NUJS)] alumni have issued a statement pointing out the(Amendment) Act, 2019 and the dangerous consequences it can have in conjunction with the NRC. The petition also. The official student body of NUJS also issued a statement condemning the attacks on protestors, along with other NLUs.