Sahitya Akademi To Host Spectacular Festival of Letters: A Literary Extravaganza Celebrating 70 Years of Cultural Heritage





According to Dr. K. Sreenivasrao, Secretary of Sahitya Akademi, the Festival of Letters promises to be an unparalleled celebration of literary diversity, with more than 1100 esteemed writers and scholars participating. The festival will showcase the vibrant mosaic of Indian languages, with over 175 languages being represented, reflecting the cultural richness of our nation.

The festival's grand inauguration will feature an exhibition highlighting Sahitya Akademi's major initiatives and achievements over the past year. A pinnacle moment of the event will be the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards 2023 presentation ceremony, scheduled for March 12th at 5:30 pm in the esteemed Kamani Auditorium. Notably, the Awards Presentation Ceremony will be graced by the presence of the distinguished Odia writer, Pratibha Rai, as the Chief Guest.

Renowned Urdu writer and lyricist, Gulzar, will deliver the esteemed Samvatsar lecture on March 13th at 6:30 pm at the Meghdoot open theatre, adding a touch of literary brilliance to the festival. Additionally, the festival will host a plethora of engaging sessions, panel discussions, and symposia on various topics ranging from Bhakti Literature of India to Science Fiction in Indian Languages, catering to diverse literary interests.

Dr. K. Sreenivasrao expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, stating, "This year's Festival of Letters is not just a celebration of literature but also a tribute to the enduring spirit of Sahitya Akademi as it completes seven decades of nurturing India's literary landscape. We are honored to welcome esteemed writers, scholars, and dignitaries from across the country to partake in this literary extravaganza."

The festival will also feature special programs such as the All India Differently Abled Writers’ Meet, LGBTQ Writers’ Meet, and seminars commemorating the birth centenary of literary luminaries like Mir Taqi Mir and Gopichand Narang.

Noteworthy cultural performances including Bharatanatyam, Santvani singing, and theatrical presentations will further enrich the festival experience. Eminent personalities such as S.L. Bhayrappa, Chandrashekhar Kambar, Paul Zacharia, and many more will grace the occasion with their presence, adding to the festival's grandeur.

In a testament to its national significance, the Festival of Letters will see the participation of Governors from three states - Arif Mohammed Khan (Kerala), Shri Bishwabhusan Harichandan (Chhattisgarh), and Shri C.V. Anand Bose (West Bengal), underscoring the event's importance in the cultural landscape of India.

Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, is an autonomous organization established by the Government of India to promote and preserve literature in various Indian languages. Since its inception in 1954, Sahitya Akademi has been at the forefront of recognizing literary excellence through its prestigious awards and fostering literary dialogue through various initiatives and programs.