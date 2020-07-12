An Era of Darkness — भारत में संसदीय प्रणाली THE PARLIAMENTARY SYSTEM IN INDIA — Dr Shashi Tharoor | पार्ट 3

डॉ शशि थरूर की अवश्य पढ़ी जाने वाली किताब 'An Era of Darkness/अन्धकार काल' के अंश, एक ज़रूरी अध्याय 'प्रजातन्त्र, प्रेस, संसदीय प्रणाली एवं विधि सम्मत नियम' / Democracy, The Press, The Parliamentary System' की श्रृंखला English और हिंदी में, आप शब्दांकन पाठकों के लिए.

डॉ शशि थरूर जी का 'रूपा पब्लिकेशन' द्वारा अंग्रेज़ी अंश तथा 'वाणी प्रकाशन' द्वारा अनुवादित हिंदी अंश उपलब्ध कराने का आभार, धन्यवाद...भरत एस तिवारी/शब्दांकन संपादक.

स्वतन्त्रता प्राप्ति के समय तक ब्रिटिश भारत में स्पेन, पुर्तगाल, फ्रांस, डेनमार्क और बेल्जियम जैसे उपनिवेशों से विपरीत, लेकिन कई अन्य बरतानवी उपनिवेशों की तरह चुनाव, राजनीतिक दल, कम या ज़्यादा स्वतन्त्र प्रेस और विधि सम्मत नियम थे। प्रजातन्त्रीकरण की प्रक्रिया चाहे धीमी, अनिश्चित एवं क्रमिक रही हो परन्तु यह ब्रिटेन के पूर्व उपनिवेशों में अन्य स्थानों की तुलना में अधिक सफल थी। भारतीय राष्ट्रवादी संघर्ष और इसके विभिन्न चरणों—उदारवादियों द्वारा विधायी अधिकारों की माँग, स्वराज का शोर मचा रहे ‘चरमपन्थी’, अहिंसक संघर्ष की वकालत कर रहे गाँधी एवं उनके अनुयायी, सीमित मतों के लिए लड़ रही कांग्रेस, मुस्लिम लीग और अन्य पार्टियों का उद्भव—के अनुभवों ने एक प्रकार से समाजीकरण की प्रक्रिया का काम किया और देश के स्वतन्त्रता के रूपान्तरण को सरल बनाने में सहायता की।





यह बहुत विचित्र है कि जब अपने स्वतन्त्रता संघर्ष में विजयी हुए भारतीय राष्ट्रवादी स्वतन्त्र भारत के लिए संविधान लिखने बैठे तो उन्होंने एक ऐसी राजनीतिक प्रणाली की रचना की जो पूर्णतया ब्रिटिश संसदीय प्रजातन्त्र पर आधारित था। क्या ऐसा केवल इसलिए था कि उन्होंने इसे दूर ही से देखा था और उन्हें स्वयं इस तक नहीं पहुँचने दिया गया था और इसलिए वे भारत में वेस्टमिंस्टर की प्रतिकृति चाहते थे अथवा सम्भवतः क्या इसका कारण यह भी हो सकता है कि बरतानवियों ने अपनी सत्ता के उदाहरण से भारतीयों को वास्तव में विश्वास दिला दिया कि उनकी व्यवस्था अनुकरणीय है?





यहाँ एक विषयान्तर है—मैं दूर-दूर तक इस बात से सहमत नहीं हूँ कि ब्रिटिश प्रणाली भारत के लिए उपयुक्त है। हमने जिस संसदीय प्रजातन्त्र को अपनाया है, उसमें कार्यकारिणी के गठन के लिए विधान मण्डल के चुनाव का बरतानवी दुराग्रह शामिल है: इसने विधिकर्ताओं के एक ऐसे वर्ग को खड़ा कर दिया है जो अधिकांशतः क़ानून बनाने के लिए योग्यता प्राप्त नहीं है और जिसने केवल कार्यकारी शक्ति के व्यवहार के लिए चुनाव लड़ा था। इससे ऐसी सरकारों का जन्म हुआ जो नीति अथवा कार्य की अपेक्षा राजनीति पर केन्द्रित होने के लिए बाध्य हैं। इसने मतदान करने के लिए मतदाताओं की वरियताओं को परिवर्तित अथवा विकृत कर दिया है जो यह तो जानते हैं कि उन्हें कौन-सा उम्मीदवार चाहिए परन्तु अनिवार्य रूप से यह नहीं जानते कि कौन-सी नीतियाँ चाहिए। इस व्यवस्था ने ऐसे दलों को जन्म दिया है जो विचारों के सम्बद्ध अथवा संयुक्त समूह का वाहन होने के स्थान पर वैयक्तिक रुचियों के अनुसार अपने गठजोड़ बदल रहे हैं। इसने सरकारों को सत्ता में बने रहने की तुलना में प्रशासन पर कम ध्यान देने और अपने गठजोड़ की शर्तों को प्रमुखता देने के लिए बाध्य कर दिया है। अब समय आ गया है कि इसे बदला जाये।





बहुवादी प्रजातन्त्र भारत की सबसे बड़ी शक्ति है परन्तु इसकी वर्तमान कार्य-पद्धति हमारी प्रमुख दुर्बलताओं का कारण है। भारत की अनेक चुनौतियों के लिए ऐसी राजनीतिक व्यवस्था की आवश्यकता है जिससे कि निर्णयात्मक कार्य हो सकें जबकि हमारी राजनीतिक व्यवस्था अधिकाधिक पथ-विचलन एवं अनिर्णय को बढ़ावा देती है। हमारे पास ऐसी सरकार होनी चाहिए जिसके नेता सत्ता में बने रहने से अधिक शासन पर ध्यान केन्द्रित कर सकें। संसदीय प्रणाली जो अच्छा कर सकती थी, वह बहुत पहले कर चुकी है। इतना ही नहीं, यह प्रारम्भ से ही भारतीय परिस्थितियों के अनुकूल नहीं है और हमारी अनेक राजनीतिक बुराइयों के लिए उत्तरदायी है। इसलिए मैंने बार-बार भारत के लिए राष्ट्रपति प्रणाली की वकालत की है। इसका उद्देश्य केवल दिल्ली में ही संघीय सरकार बनाना नहीं है अपितु यह एक ऐसी प्रणाली हो जिसमें ग्राम, नगर, राज्य और केन्द्र स्तर पर कार्यकारी प्रमुख चुने जायें जिनका चुनाव पाँच वर्ष के लिए हो और वे प्रत्येक पाँच वर्ष के बाद मतदाताओं को जवाबदेह हों, न कि वे विधानमण्डल की इच्छा से चलें और अधिकतर नगर परिषदों अथवा ग्राम पंचायतों को बदलते रहें।





एक छोटे-से द्वीपीय राष्ट्र ब्रिटेन, प्रारम्भ में जिसके मतदाताओं की संख्या प्रति सांसद कुछ हज़ार से अधिक नहीं थी और आज भी प्रति चुनाव क्षेत्र एक लाख से अधिक नहीं है, द्वारा बनाई गयी संसदीय प्रणाली में अनेक परिस्थितियों को ध्यान में रखा गया है, जो भारत में हैं ही नहीं। ब्रिटिश प्रणाली में स्पष्ट परिभाषित राजनीतिक दल होने चाहिए जिनमें से प्रत्येक की सुस्पष्ट प्रासंगिक नीतियाँ और वरीयताएँ हों, जो उसे दूसरे दल से पृथक् करती हों जबकि भारत में पार्टी प्रायः एक सुविधाजनक लेबल होती है जिसे एक राजनेता एक बॉलीवुड स्टार द्वारा बार-बार बदली जाने वाली पोशाकों के समान अपनाता अथवा छोड़ देता है। प्रमुख दल—चाहे राष्ट्रीय हों अथवा अन्यथा—अपनी आस्थाओं के विषय में अस्पष्ट हैं: प्रत्येक पार्टी की ‘विचारधारा’ केन्द्रीय लोकप्रियतावाद का एक अथवा दूसरा स्वरूप है, जो कम अथवा अधिक मात्रा में कांग्रेस के नेहरूवादी समाजवाद से प्रभावित है। परन्तु हमें इस व्यवस्था के साथ बाँध देने के लिए हम बरतानवियों को दोष नहीं दे सकते। यद्यपि यह उनकी ‘संसदों की जननी है’, जिसका हमारे पूर्वजों ने अनुकरण करने का प्रयास किया है। सबसे पहले तो बरतानवियों की भारतीयों को प्रजातन्त्र देने की कोई मंशा ही नहीं थी और दूसरा, भारतीयों ने स्वयं ‘संविधान सभा’ में संसदीय प्रणाली का स्वतन्त्र रूप से चयन किया।





दो शताब्दी पूर्व के अमरीकी क्रान्तिकारियों के समान भारतीय राष्ट्रवादी भी ‘अंग्रेज़ों के अधिकारों’ के लिए लड़े थे जिससे उन्होंने सोचा था कि संसद के सदनों का प्रतिरूप उसका प्रतीक भी होगा और गारण्टी भी। ब्रिटेन के पूर्व प्रधानमन्त्री क्लीमेण्ट एटली ने ब्रिटिश संवैधानिक आयोग के सदस्य के रूप में भारतीय नेताओं को अमरीका की राष्ट्रपति प्रणाली का उदाहरण दिया तो उन्हें याद दिलाया कि भारतीयों ने बहुत ज़ोर देकर इसे अस्वीकार कर दिया था। मुझे ऐसा महसूस हुआ था कि उन्होंने सोचा था कि मैं उन्हें मक्खन के स्थान पर मारगरिन दे रहा था। हमारे अनेक मंझे हुए सांसदों ने—जिनमें से अनेक इंग्लैण्ड से शिक्षा प्राप्त थे और ब्रिटेन की संसदीय परम्पराओं को प्रशंसा से देखते थे—ब्रिटिश संसदीय प्रथाओं पर अडिग रहने पर खुशियाँ मनाई थीं और अपनी सोच की

प्रामाणिकता पर स्वयं को बधाई दी थी। आज भी भारतीय सांसद अनुमोदन में अपने डेस्क को थपथपाते हैं, न कि ताली बजाकर प्रशंसा करते हैं। जब वोटिंग के लिए बिल प्रस्तुत किये जाते हैं तो वे सहमति में आज भी ‘यस’ कहने के स्थान पर ‘ये’ कहते हैं। हमारे मार्क्सवादियों ने भी इस प्रणाली को प्रसन्नतापूर्वक अपना लिया है: एक अंग्रेज़-प्रेमी मार्क्सवादी सांसद प्रो. हितेन मुखर्जी बहुत गर्वपूर्वक बताते थे कि ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमन्त्री एंथनी एडन को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बजाय भारतीय संसद में प्रश्नकाल के दौरान अधिक परिचित अनुभव हुआ था।





परन्तु स्वतन्त्रता के छह दशकों में महत्त्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन हुए हैं, चूँकि ब्रिटिश प्रथाओं का प्रभाव धुँधला पड़ गया है और भारत के स्वाभाविक शोरगुल ने अपना स्थान बना लिया है। हमारी संघीय प्रणाली में अनेक राज्य विधान सभाएँ अनियन्त्रित विधायकों द्वारा फ़र्नीचर फेंकने, माइक्रोफोन को उखाड़ लेने, चप्पलें फेंकने के दृश्य पहले ही देख चुकी हैं और राजनेताओं के बीच हाथापाई में घूँसेबाज़ी और कपड़े फाड़ने के बारे क्या कहें। राष्ट्रीय विधायिका के ‘वेल’ में एक सांसद द्वारा विद्रोह के दौरान काली मिर्च का छिड़काव किया गया, हम इसके लिए बरतानवियों को दोष नहीं दे सकते।

*

फिर भी यह तर्क कि बरतानवी हमें स्व-शासन के संस्थानों और प्रजातन्त्र के फन्दों में उलझा गये, औपनिवेशिक दमन के समक्ष उचित प्रतीत नहीं होता। मैं एक ऐसे व्यक्ति का उदाहरण देना चाहूँगा जिन्होंने स्वयं औपनिवेशिक अनुभव किया, वे हैं जवाहरलाल नेहरू। उन्होंने 1936 में एक अंग्रेज़ लॉर्ड लोथियन को एक पत्र में लिखा कि ब्रिटिश शासन ‘व्यापक हिंसा के चरम रूप पर आधारित है और एकमात्र दण्ड भय है। यह लोगों के विकास के लिए अनिवार्य मानी जाने वाली सामान्य स्वतन्त्रताओं का दमन कर देता है; साहसी, बहादुर, संवेदनशील लोगों को यह कुचल देता है जबकि डरपोक और अवसरवादी, दबंग तथा डराने-धमकाने वाले लोगों को प्रोत्साहित करता है। यह स्वयं को जासूसों एवं सूचना देने वालों की एक बड़ी फ़ौज से घेरे रहता है। क्या इस वातावरण में अधिक वांछित गुणों का विकास होता है अथवा प्रजातान्त्रिक संस्थान फलते-फूलते हैं?’ नेहरू ने आगे लिखा कि यह ‘मानवीय सम्मान एवं शिष्टता के कुचले जाने, आत्मा और शरीर को भी पहुँचने वाली चोटों और जो इसका इस्तेमाल करते हैं और जो इससे पीड़ित हैं, उन्हें भी नीचे गिराता है।’ ये प्रजातन्त्र एवं भारत में इसकी प्रजा के प्रति सम्मान का संचार करने अथवा बढ़ावा देने के उपाय नहीं थे। भारत की आत्मा पर हुए घाव—राष्ट्र के आत्म-सम्मान के आधार—को ही उपनिवेशवाद के समर्थकों द्वारा सदा अनदेखा किया गया।

(अगली कड़ी में: विधि सम्मत नियम ) ००००००००००००००००





Dr Shashi Tharoor — An Era of Darkness — Book Excerpts

THE PARLIAMENTARY SYSTEM IN INDIA





By the time of Independence, British India, and many other British colonies, had elections, parties, a more or less free press, and the rule of law, unlike their Spanish, Portuguese, French, Dutch, and Belgian counterparts. Democratization may have been slow, grudging and gradual, but it was also more successful in the ex-British colonies than elsewhere. The Indian nationalist struggle and its evolution through various stages—decorous liberals seeking legislative rights, ‘extremists’ clamouring for swaraj, Gandhi and his followers advocating non-violent struggle, the Congress, the Muslim League and other parties contending for votes even with limited franchise: all these pre-Independence experiences served as a kind of socialization process into democracy and helped to ease the country’s transition to independence.





It is remarkable that when the Indian nationalists, victorious in their freedom struggle, sat down to write a Constitution for independent India, they created a political system based entirely on British parliamentary democracy. Was this simply because they had seen it from afar and been denied access to it themselves, and so wanted a replica of Westminster in India, or might it be that the British, through the power of example, actually convinced Indians that theirs was a system worth emulating?

A digression here: Personally, I am far from convinced that the British system is suited to India. The parliamentary democracy we have adopted involves the British perversity of electing a legislature to form an executive: this has created a unique breed of legislator, largely unqualified to legislate, who has sought election only in order to wield (or influence) executive power. It has produced governments obliged to focus more on politics than on policy or performance. It has distorted the voting preferences of an electorate that knows which individuals it wants but not necessarily which policies. It has spawned parties that are shifting alliances of individual interests rather than the vehicles of coherent sets of ideas. It has forced governments to concentrate less on governing than on staying in office, and obliged them to cater to the lowest common denominator of their coalitions. It is time for a change.





Pluralist democracy is India’s greatest strength, but its current manner of operation is the source of our major weaknesses. India’s many challenges require political arrangements that permit decisive action, whereas ours increasingly promote drift and indecision. We must have a system of government whose leaders can focus on governance rather than on staying in power. The parliamentary system has not merely outlived any good it could do; it was from the start unsuited to Indian conditions and is primarily responsible for many of our principal political ills. This is why I have repeatedly advocated a presidential system for India not just for the federal government in New Delhi, but a system of directly elected chief executives at the levels of villages, towns, states and the centre, elected for fixed terms and accountable to the voters every five years, rather than to the caprices of legislatures and the shifting majorities of municipal councils or village panchayats.





The parliamentary system devised in Britain—a small island nation with electorates initially of a few thousand voters per MP, and even today less than a lakh of people per constituency—assumes a number of conditions which simply do not exist in India. It requires the existence of clearly defined political parties, each with a coherent set of policies and preferences that distinguish it from the next, whereas in India a party is all too often a label of convenience which a politician adopts and discards as frequently as a Bollywood film star changes costume. The principal parties, whether ‘national’ or otherwise, are fuzzily vague about their beliefs: every party’s ‘ideology’ is one variant or another of centrist populism, derived to a greater or lesser degree from the Nehruvian socialism of the Congress. But we cannot blame the British for saddling us with this system, though it is their ‘Mother of Parliaments’ our forefathers sought to emulate. First of all, the British had no intention of imparting democracy to Indians; second, Indians freely chose the parliamentary system themselves in a Constituent Assembly.





Like the American revolutionaries of two centuries ago, Indian nationalists had fought for ‘the rights of Englishmen’, which they thought the replication of the Houses of Parliament would both epitomize and guarantee. When former British Prime Minister Clement Attlee, as a member of a British constitutional commission, suggested the US presidential system as a model to Indian leaders, he recalled, ‘they rejected it with great emphasis. I had the feeling that they thought I was offering them margarine instead of butter.’ Many of our veteran parliamentarians—several of whom had been educated in England and watched British parliamentary traditions with admiration—revelled in their adherence to British parliamentary convention and complimented themselves on the authenticity of their ways. Indian MPs still thump their desks in approbation, rather than applauding by clapping their hands. When bills are put to a vote, an affirmative call is still ‘aye’, rather than ‘yes’. Even our Communists have embraced the system with great delight: an Anglophile Marxist MP, Professor Hiren Mukherjee, used to assert proudly that British Prime Minister Anthony Eden had felt more at home during Question Hour in the Indian Parliament than in the Australian.





But six decades of Independence have wrought significant change, as exposure to British practices has faded and India’s natural boisterousness has reasserted itself. Some of the state assemblies in our federal system have already witnessed scenes of furniture overthrown, microphones ripped out and slippers flung by unruly legislators, not to mention fisticuffs and garments torn in scuffles among politicians. Pepper spray has been unleashed by a protesting Member of Parliament in the well of the national legislature. We can scarcely blame the British for that either.





*

And yet the argument that Britain left us with self-governing institutions and the trappings of democracy fails to hold water in the face of the reality of colonial repression. Let me cite one who actually lived through the colonial experience, Jawaharlal Nehru, who wrote in a 1936 letter to an Englishman, Lord Lothian, that British rule is ‘based on an extreme form of widespread violence and the only sanction is fear. It suppresses the usual liberties which are supposed to be essential to the growth of a people; it crushes the adventurous, the brave, the sensitive, and encourages the timid, the opportunist and time-serving, the sneak and the bully. It surrounds itself with a vast army of spies and informers and agents provocateurs. Is this the atmosphere in which the more desirable virtues grow or democratic institutions flourish?’ Nehru went on to speak of ‘the crushing of human dignity and decency, the injuries to the soul as well as the body’ which ‘degrades those who use it as well as those who suffer from it’. These were hardly ways of instilling or promoting respect for democracy and its principles in India. This injury to India’s soul—the very basis of a nation’s self-respect—is what is always overlooked by apologists for colonialism.



