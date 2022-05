चित्तकोबरा क्या है? पढ़िए मृदुला गर्ग के उपन्यास का अंश - कुछ क्षण अँधेरा और पल सकता है | Chitkobra Upanyas - Mridula Garg

Dear Mridula ji



I have just re/read Chittacobra with both admiration and wonder that you had already been there and done all that so many years ago: the foreigner-lover, the female gaze and agency, the meta-narcissistic self-regard capped by the unusual wish for jhurriyan, the lyrical and unguilty 'boldness' that still looks bold, and the dialogue so unflaggingly pert and witty that it is on occasion perhaps too much of a good thing!



I also noted that while the parts concerning Richard are abstracted from social reality, those concerning Mahesh and the in-laws are delightfully dense with it. Both Kafka and kofta in their place.



I want to ask some basic questions. When was it first published?My Mayur paperback says 1986, 1988 etc. but didn't it come out before that? Had you by then already spent time abroad, or was that after you brought that foreigner home? Has anyone read this book alongside those by Bharati Mukherjee and Jhumpa Lahiri etc, the expat pack? Have you in your computer a detailed CV of yours that you can send me? And was it this novel that brought the police to your door or Kathgulab?



Hope all goes well with you. With warm regards,



Harish