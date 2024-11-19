अनामिका का हिन्दी अनुवाद - मणि राव की अंग्रेज़ी कविताएं | TRANSLATED BY: ANAMIKA / POEMS BY: MANI RAO

We burn eyes.

Slippery flambéed moon on water.

How similar, fire and rain, the lapping and the fizz.

Outlined in soot, a black curvature.









जलती हुई आँखें

जलती हुई आँखें —

पानी पर धूमसिद्ध चंद्रमा

कितने समरूप-

आग और बारिश,

लपट और बुदबुद,

कालिखखचित, श्यामल

बंकिमता





























2::

BURY ME IN A FROZEN LAKE

Bury me in a frozen lake, saltless and safe, some day lifted to

the eyes of a new person, telling her what to call me as she

probes me.

Drop me on coral entangled, hair streaming in the current,

rocking on a seabed of pistons.

Leave me in the garden slope, a dial tilted to the stars, on the

orange trail as they roll to rot.

Bury me bare as a bird obvious on a tree in autumn.

Was desire meant to be saved, kept alive, unanswered? But this

is a deathfuck, different, the more I dismember, the more I

want

And you my queen of honeylips, the only one who ever knew

how to make a ghost of me, play me a new song, recall me.

The nagman brings a daily death, squeezes my breasts, a clay

clasp cooler than your hand, gives me fingers and teeth.

The gardener of dust is using my frame as a mould for the

shape of future dust. This is how the dust will grow and the

penciling will fall to bits.









एक जमी झील में मुझको

एक जमी झील में मुझको दफ़ना दो, लावण्यहीन और सुरक्षित

किसी-न-किसी दिन मैं हूँगी उजागर एकदम नई आँख में,

उसको बताती कि किस नाम से वह पुकारे मुझे, मुझको टटोलती हुई





मुझको गिरा दो किसी सागर के मूंगा-खचित तल तक,

लहरिल प्रवाह में बहे जाते उलझे हुए केश मेरे,

तल जैसे (लाख) पिस्टनों से आंदोलित





लुढ़का दो मुझको ढलान पर बगीचे के, (तारों की ओर झुका डायल वह)

लुढ़कन की उस रेख पर मुझको ढलका दो

जिससे लुढ़कते चले जाते हैं संतरे, मीठी सड़न की तरफ़





पतझड़-दगे पेड़ पर थोड़ा ज़्यादा ही प्रकट दीखती नंगी चिड़िया-सा

दफ़ना दो मुझको





कामना का करना क्या था हमें? उसको बचा रखना था, जीवित?

पूर्णकाम होने की कोशिश ही बेकार थी?





यह मृत्यु का योनि-भेदन है, बिलकुल अलग-सा,

जितनी विक्षत होती हूँ, उतनी ज़्यादा ही तृषा-तप्त





मधुमय होंठों वाली साम्राज्ञी, प्रेत खेला देने वाली ऐ मेरी जोगन इकलौती,

एक नया गान सुनाओ तो, मुझको पुकारो दुबारा

















3::

CHOOSE

They step aside letting me clean their graves

There is a pagoda in the garden where they wait talking as I mourn





I hear a voice granting me this

That I can give up my life for anyone I wish brought back to life

But only one





Father of sacrifice needs no help to draw my pity

That is piteous





Mother of passion reigned over me

I resent that





Brother of empire I would re-instate

But why





Sister of sullenness I feel for

And ignore





Lovers of the moment I cannot deny

They did not wait for me





Children of untold stories make the most promises

They will not fulfill





चुनाव

(हाँगकाँग में अपनों की कब्र की सफ़ाई के लिए साल में एक दिन जो अवकाश होता है, उसी दिन लिखी गई थी यह कविता)





उनकी क़ब्रों की सफ़ाई में जुटी हुई हूँ जब तक, शोक मनाती हुई —

आपस में बतियाते खड़े वे बगीचे के मंडप-तले।

होती है आकाशवाणी — “अपने जीवन की आहुति पर तुम

कोई एक जीवन पा सकती हो वापस”।





पिता शहादत -उसे चाहिए मेरी करुणा।

अंत यह करूणास्पद है।





माँ वासना?

जीवन-भर मुझपर वह करती रही शासन,

बहुत हुआ!





और भाई साम्राज्य, रोक सकती हूँ तुम्हें,

लेकिन रोकूँ क्यों?





कोप बहन मेरी, अफ़सोस तुम्हारे लिए है पर

मटियाती हूँ तुम्हें।





क्षणबिद्ध उन प्रेमियों में किसी एक को?

पर मेरे लिये वे रुके ही कहाँ?





उन कथाओं के बच्चे-बच्चियाँ

जो अब तक कही नहीं मैंने?

वे सबसे ज़्यादा करते हैं वादा

























4::

NOT FOR SALE

Our front door faces South.





Not in Agni’s corner but

we cook wonders





in our kitchen

Northwest.





All beds face North

and yet we sleep deep





and wake up bright.





She watches.

She is all directions.





In our house of the omnipresent

we are more than vaastu compliant.

















बिकाऊ नहीं

सामने का दरवाज़ा हमारे यहाँ दक्षिणमुखी है

अग्निकोण में तो नहीं लेकिन

पकाते बहुत हैं ख़याली पुलाव हम





ईशानकोण में जहाँ चौका है।

सब बिस्तर उत्तरमुखी

पर हम सोते सदा घोड़े बेचकर ही

और उठते हैं





ताज़ादम।





वह देखती है

वह सर्वतोमुखी है

हम अपने सर्वभूत के घर में

वास्तु अनुपालन के पार।

























5::

SLOUGH

Nude the poet has to fashion masks out of his own diaphanous slough

Extract expressions and adore each as a face

There is no face only a deft masker

As shadow to body body to rhythm

Follow the ruse this far this guise this guile









Slough must be eaten to the last shred

On the last journey tracks made by the head

must be covered up by the body





Coil to the shape of a bracelet

Place tail inside mouth

Fasten clasp









The womb never leaves a child

You wear it on your back

even as you look for it

in absent-minded mourning





The new skins you grow are slough

But this is flesh–kin –





Slide back into its canoe

Bark curved from memory

And thus dressed go

to the shore your bride death





दिगम्बर कवि

दिगम्बर कवि

गढ़ने हैं उसे मुखौटे

अपनी ही पारदर्शी केंचुली से।

गढ़नी है सबकी अलग मुखाकृतियाँ,

अलग-अलग अभिव्यक्तियाँ साधकर।

वंदना करनी है उनकी जैसे कोई सूरत हों वे।

लेकिन ये चेहरे कहाँ, कुशल कलाकार केवल।

छाया का नाता जैसे देह से, देह का ताल।

माया के पीछे यहाँ तक, यह भेष, यह धोखा।





आख़िरी रेशे तक खप जाना चाहिए केंचुल,

आख़िरी सफ़र पर बुद्धि का बनाया यह रास्ता

देह ज़रूर पार कर जाए।





गुड़ी-मुड़ी होकर रख लो पूँछ मुख में, बना लो वलय-कंगन।









कोख कभी शिशु को नहीं छोड़ती

खोये-खोये-से विभ्रम में।

शोक मनाते हो तुम जिसका तुम,

उन्मन-से देखते हो इधर-उधर

अपने ही कंधे पर है पड़ा हुआ।





नई त्वचा जो उगाते हो, होती है केंचुल, पर यह तो है

रक्त-मज्जा, ए बंधु,





डोंगी बनाते हो जिसका, वह छाल पेड़ की त्वचा है स्मृति-बंकिम

इसी तरह सजे-धजे मृत्यु-प्रिया से तुम मिल आना।

(डोंगी पर हो जाना पार।)





























6::

SEQUENCE

Don't keep this story to yourself

When you know the characters re-read the story

One day someone goes in search of the fictitious place in your story and finds it

Did you make it believe or did you not know

I got it from our dreams

When all our dreams fell in line I de-duplicated and filed them for an eclipse

What made a sequel necessary

To know if the story was real





When a story bewilders folding unfolding like origami take a beaded chain

place a scene on each bead break the chain swallow the beads stand still

until they settle their own sequence collapse your intestines take a print

install in an art gallery













अनुक्रम

अपने तक मत रखो अपनी कथा।

जानती ही हो कि किरदार

फिर से कहानी पढ़ते हैं।

एक दिन कोई उठ जाता है संधान में

एक किताबी ठिकाने के

और फिर पा भी जाता है उसे।





तुमने उसको क्या दिया था भरोसा

या तुमको पता ही नहीं था?

मैंने तो इसका पता

अपने सपनों से लिया।

जब सपने लाइन में लगे,

दोहराव मेटने का बटन दबाया कंप्यूटर पर

और उन्हें छुपा दिया जैसे ग्रहण लगा दिया।

अनुक्रम की क्या ज़रूरत थी

यह देखने केलिए कि कहानी सच्ची थी?





ओरिगामी पन्नों की तरह

जब कहानी बार-बार मुड़े

और पैदा कर दे कोई घनचक्कर,

लो एक सिकड़ी,

मनके की तरह पिरो दो उसमें

एक-एक दृश्य,

फिर सिकड़ी तोड़ो, मनके निगल लो,

ठहरो जब तक अनुक्रम वे नहीं बना लेते,

फिर अपनी अँटड़ियाँ उलट लो,

प्रिंट लो और

आर्ट गैलरी में रख दो।





























7::

INTO ANOTHER INK NIGHT

Snuggle into another

ink night.





Every sleep

leaves the bonds

of the sullen earth.





A bed is a juncture

in the middle

and a precipice

on either end.





When I back away

in quarrel,

hold me.





Staring for your eyes

in the dark,

I find them

locked.





What lovers can

drop their lids

and have the same dream?





When you’re gone,

maybe the air

will nestle thick.





Maybe I will

continue,

awake.













एक और स्याह रात से

एक और स्याह रात से

लिपटकर सोना।





हर नींद छोड़ती है अनुबंध

जटिल पृथ्वी का।





बीच से तो बिस्तर है संधि-रेखा,

और गर्त है वह दोनों किनारों पर।





अंधियारे में तुम्हारी आँखें टोहती हुई

मैं उनको देखती हूँ मिंचा हुआ।

कैसे होते होंगे वे प्रेमी

जो मूँदकर आँखें

एक ही स्वप्न देखते हैं?





तुम चले जाओगे तो

हवा भारी हो लिपटेगी।

हो सकता है कि मैं

बरकरार रह लूँ,

जागी हुई।